Kent Danger Talks Zodiac Signs with New Single, 'Aries Rising'

Coming on the heels of his cloudy, lo-fi jam "Naked Truth", Kent Danger proves he's as dynamic as he is enigmatic on his new alt-rock song "Aries Rising". This track just makes you feel like you're moving fast, without a care in the world. Coming in at 3:34, we get Danger's daring persona in full force.

He tells stories of close encounters ("this blade from California, don't wanna use it on ya"), as well as tribulations of love ("I'm looking in her eyes, but all I feel is ice") that detail the fast life of an Aries rising. It's no secret that every generation is enamoured with the zodiac, but as of late it seems that Gen Z has really taken this obsession a step further.

