KennyHoopla Drops Indie-Rock Single 'ONE TULIP//'

Singer, songwriter, producer and musician KennyHoopla – praised by critics and audiences alike for his compelling blend of alternative, hip-hop, rock, indie, and pop music – returns with the striking new indie-rock single “ONE TULIP//” available to stream now on all digital platforms.

Both written and produced by Kenny himself, “ONE TULIP//” explores themes of self-sacrifice and his journey towards self-realization and self-care. The track signifies the start of a new chapter for the musician as he gears up for the release of his long-awaited debut album as an independent artist.

Speaking on his first release as newly independent, KennyHoopla shares, “I didn’t realize while writing it but I think this song is about how when you’re trying so hard to make sure no one is let down at all but you forget about showing up for yourself. I’ve tried to be of help my whole life and exhausted myself to be enough for my family and friends through empathy, currency, and just simply being there physically but you’ll always be half the person they need you to be until you learn to be a friend to yourself and make yourself whole.”

KennyHoopla embarks on the Seasons Tour alongside Thirty Seconds To Mars, serving as supporting act for the multi-platinum rock band across 24 cities in North America. The stadium tour spans major markets including Chicago, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Toronto, and Houston. The full list of upcoming dates is available below and tickets can be purchased through Kenny’s official website HERE.

ABOUT KENNYHOOPLA

Much like color, sound consists of different shades, hues, and textures. Individuality results from the confluence of those elements. In broad and delicate strokes alike, KennyHoopla splashes sound onto tape akin to paint on a canvas. With no style off-limits, the Ohio-born and Wisconsin-based singer, songwriter, producer, and guitarist merges alternative, hip-hop, rock, indie, and pop in a melodic undertow.

Upon graduating high school, he left home and moved to Madison, WI. He caught fire with “lost cause//” (feat. Jesse) in 2019, landing a record deal with Mogul Vision Music/Arista Records. A year later, he served up the how will i rest in peace if i’m buried by a highway?// EP featuring the title track, which amassed over 35 million Spotify streams. 2021 saw him team up with the legendary Travis Barker for SURVIVORS GUILT: THE MIXTAPE// powered by the likes of “hollywood sucks//” and “estella//” that gained 45 million Spotify streams and earned praise from NME who scored it “4-out-of-5” stars and asserted KennyHoopla’s “growing arsenal of anthems-in-waiting more than justifies his ascendance to the big leagues.”

Between tours with MGK, YUNGBLUD, Blink 182, Imagine Dragons, and Limp Bizkit, Rolling Stone championed Kenny as an “Artist You Need To Know” and Forbes went as far as to crown him, “One of the most exciting new rock artists in years.” Amassing over 150 million streams and inciting applause from notable media outlets like Rolling Stone, The FADER, HYPEBEAST, UPROXX, Alternative Press, KERRANG!, The Face, and Stereogum, he shapes an often vibrant, sometimes visceral, and always vital sound with each creative risk he makes.

SUMMER 2024 TOUR DATES

*Supporting Thirty Seconds To Mars

07/26 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre *

07/27 – Ridgefield, WA RV @ Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater *

07/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *

07/31 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

08/02 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater *

08/03 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

08/06 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

08/07 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

08/09 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

08/10 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

08/12 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

08/14 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *

08/15 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

08/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

08/18 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *

08/20 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

08/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre *

08/23 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *

08/24 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

08/27 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *

08/29 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

08/30 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater *

09/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *

09/04 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

PHOTO CREDIT: Madeline Hampton

