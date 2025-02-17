Kenny Neal and Son Micah Willis Team Up for New Single 'Devil's In The Delta'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Swamp Blues are alive and well in Louisiana and Louisiana's very own multi-Blues Music Award-winner and Grammy nominee Kenny Neal will release his new single, “Devil's In The Delta,” along with his son, Micah Willis, on February 28th from Verdict Music. “Devil's In The Delta” is being distributed by The Orchard.

What makes this track so great, so truly special, and sets it apart from all of Kenny's prior releases, is the appearance of his son, Micah Willis, an equally gifted singer-songwriter who now officially represents the third generation in a very long, large and distinguished line of Neal-family musicians.

“Devil's In The Delta,” is not just emblematic of Kenny's musical roots and native home turf, it also represents his signature playing style…the archetypal Swamp Blues sound representative of all things Delta. This masterful collaboration unites two very different singers; but despite their stylistic differences, their voices pair nicely: Neal brings the grit, growl and gravel, while Micah Willis adds the counterpoint through his contrasting soulful vocals.

“Now I know how my Dad, the late, great ‘Blues Man' Raful Neal, felt when I would share the stage with him,” Kenny Neal says about the new single. “As a young kid at the early age of six or seven - and well beyond my childhood years, as a young man - it was truly a thrill to perform alongside my father. He inspired my love of music, especially the Blues and eventually, I followed in his footsteps and launched my own career. Now, several generations later, I'm passing the torch to my own son just like my Dad did with me. I'm so very proud to watch my son Micah take the torch even further… continuing the tradition, preserving our rich culture and cementing our legacy for many generations to come.”

“'Devil's in the Delta' is unlike any song I have done genre-wise,” adds Micah Willis. “It challenged me to dig deep and find my bluesy sound. There are a lot of people out there who aren't convinced your music can span across several genres. They like to put you in a box - and with me being a pop/R&B artist - it was rewarding to prove that you can put out a really cool song that doesn't necessarily fit the box they try to put you in. Working with my dad was also super fun and fascinating. We both have different creative processes when it comes to recording and making a record. I think we both learned a lot from each other working on this project."

Kenny Neal, the oldest of ten children, didn't stand a chance of escaping the music bug. His own father, Raful Neal, the family patriarch, was an accomplished and well-known blues musician from Louisiana and the first to break ground and pave the way. Music is quite literally in the family's DNA.

With Kenny being based in Batton Rouge and Micah in Salt Lake City, Utah, the father/son collaboration was largely made possible through the use and reliance of various technologies that allowed them to essentially work together while being thousands of miles apart.

After the tracks were recorded, mixed and mastered, Micah then flew down to Baton Rouge to shoot the companion music video with his father, and the rest - as they say - is family music history. The resulting track is not only refreshing, musically speaking, it's a well-produced tune with an infectiously catchy hook; but also something to be particularly proud of as “the ties that bind” experience has only further strengthened their familial connection and cemented their musical legacy.

If you're a fan of gritty Swamp Blues laments that feature prominent harp and tasteful tremolos on wanky guitar, give this one a listen: but a word of caution…the Devil comes to life on this track and he'll want to make a deal – so don't let him!

Photo credit: Austin Smith

