Kendra Erika Releases New Single 'Body Language'

Pop and dance music artist Kendra Erika is no stranger to the spotlight, and her latest single, "Body Language," proves she's only getting started. Already making waves in the music industry, the track has soared to #2 on iTunes and secured the #3 spot on Summer Party Anthems 2024, cementing Kendra's place as a rising force in the EDM scene. With the official music video surpassing 1 million views on YouTube in just two weeks, Kendra's electrifying presence has captivated audiences worldwide.

In an interview with PopWrapped, Kendra shared her artistic mission: "I want to make people feel empowered, sensual, and alive when they listen to my music." This message resonates through "Body Language," a track that celebrates movement and connection, quickly gaining popularity in dance clubs and fitness venues alike. Through her partnership with ClubCom, the track is now featured in thousands of health clubs, further amplifying its reach and solidifying Kendra as a must-know name on the dancefloor.

Kendra's journey to this point is nothing short of inspiring. Born tone-deaf, Kendra overcame incredible odds to pursue a career in music. She began vocal training at eight years old under the guidance of a German opera singer, transforming her voice into the powerful instrument it is today. "Being tone-deaf initially was tough, but I didn't let it stop me. I just had to work harder, be more disciplined, and stay true to my vision," she explained in an interview with EDM Sauce.

"Body Language" has also received a boost from GRAMMY-nominated Stockholm-based DJ and producer DJ StoneBridge, known for his chart-topping remixes for artists like Usher and Lenny Kravitz. His remix brings an added layer of depth and rhythm to the track, making it a staple in clubs around the world. Kendra's recently inked distribution deal with KDM Music is now expanding her reach across 19 Asian territories, ensuring that her music resonates with global audiences. The song has also secured spots on iHeart Radio playlists, further amplifying her rapidly growing fan base.

But what's next for Kendra Erika? The multi-talented artist has several exciting projects on the horizon. She's diving into film, currently filming "Cherry Picker," a Hollywood production based on true events and produced by the acclaimed Ciro Dapagio, best known for his work on "Mob King." For Kendra, acting is yet another form of artistic expression, allowing her to connect with audiences on a deeper level.

Kendra's journey isn't just about musical success - it's about breaking boundaries and inspiring others to pursue their dreams against the odds. "I want people to know that anything is possible. You can be told 'no' a hundred times, but if you believe in yourself and keep pushing, you'll get there," she shared with Billboard.

With her unique blend of raw talent, tenacity, and a vision that transcends genres, Kendra Erika is redefining what it means to be an artist in today's music industry. Her fans, new and old, are eagerly awaiting what she has in store next, and if "Body Language" is any indication, it's clear that Kendra Erika's journey is only just beginning.

