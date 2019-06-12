Keith Urban Announces All New GRAFFITI U WORLD TOUR

Seven countries on three continents, sold-out amphitheaters, stadiums, arenas and now this summer sees the debut of Keith Urban's "GRAFFITI U World Tour,' an all-new show at fairs and on festival grounds. The tour, which debuted this past weekend in New York, features new music, including the reigning CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year's latest single "We Were," and a brand-new production and lighting design to ensure a whole new set of surprises that have become part of Urban's unpredictable and electrifying concerts. For tickets go to www.keithurban.net.

The new show is part of Urban's desire to provide his fans with a unique concert experience. Said Urban, "I'm always looking for something a bit different when I go to see a show, especially when I see someone more than once - the set list, production, lighting, even just the vibe. So I decided to change it up for the Summer - have some fun and do something a bit different."

After ninety-three shows in eighty-four cities Urban's "GRAFFITI U World Tour," which has received critical praise the world over, will roll on with thirteen additional shows:

June 22nd Chicago, Illinois Lakeshake Festival

July 4th Provo, Utah America's Freedom Festival at Provo

July 19th Brooklyn, Michigan International Speedway

July 20th Eau Claire, Wisconsin Country Jam USA

July 26th Cheyenne, Wyoming Cheyenne Frontier Days

August 1st Detroit Lakes, Minnesota WE Fest

August 2nd Sioux Falls, South Dakota Sioux Empire Fair

August 3rd Sturgis, South Dakota Buffalo Chip Campground

August 16th Endicott, New York Dick's Sporting Goods Open

August 31st Puyallup, Washington Washington State Fair

September 15th Louisville, Kentucky Hometown Rising

September 21st Franklin, Tennessee Pilgrimage Festival

October 18th Durant, Oklahoma Choctaw Grand Theater





