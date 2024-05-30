Katy Kirby to Release 'Blue Raspberry (Deluxe)' Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Katy Kirby’s latest album ‘Blue Raspberry’ traces the crescendo and collapse of new love, savoring each gleaming shard of rock candy and broken glass along the way. Originally released in January, Kirby is now announcing a digital deluxe version that will contain two new songs, coming out on July 12. Out today is “Headlights”, a song that dissects the seemingly benign issues of everyday life, or as one lyric puts it: “a ticking time bomb with a Tweedy Bird watch face”.

“Headlights” isn't as open-hearted as any of the songs that ended up on ‘Blue Raspberry’,” Kirby explains. “We could call it an ode to the cumulative, low-level suffering that accompanies all human life. Or we could just say that it's kind of a bratty little ballad about being f*cking tired, you know?"

‘Blue Raspberry’ follows Kirby’s acclaimed debut album ‘Cool Dry Place,’ which was released in February of 2021. While the songs on that record unfold amidst Kirby finding her voice, ‘Blue Raspberry’ is a polished and confident sophomore effort that deepens the questions that bubbled through ‘Cool Dry Place’ about how people can reach each other despite all the hazard zones where human connection caves in.



With a successful US headlining run and some dates with the Mountain Goats under her belt, Kirby will return to the road this summer with a European headline tour that starts next week and a new run of US shows beginning in late July; all upcoming dates are listed below.

Tour Dates

Jun 4 – Hamburg, DE @ Bahnhof Pauli

Jun 5 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

Jun 7 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

Jun 8 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

Jun 9 – Paris, FR @ Badaboum

Jun 11 – London, UK @ Moth Club

Jun 12 – Manchester, UK @ YES (Basement)

Jun 13 – Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

Jun 14 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Jun 15 – Brighton, UK @ DUST

Jun 23 – Greenfield, MA @ Green River Festival

Jul 25 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room *

Jul 26 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall *

Jul 27 – Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church *

Jul 28 – Troy, NY @ No Fun *

Jul 30 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *

Jul 31 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell's Eccentric Cafe *

Aug 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club *

Aug 2 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *

Aug 4 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

Aug 5 – Urbana, IL @ Gallery Art Bar *

Aug 6 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop *

Aug 7 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups *

Aug 8 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall's *



* with support from Mei Semones

‘Blue Raspberry (Deluxe)’ Tracklisting

1. Redemption Arc

2. Fences

3. Cubic Zirconia

4. Hand to Hand

5. Wait Listen

6. Drop Dead

7. Party of the Century

8. Alexandria

9. Salt Crystal

10. Blue Raspberry

11. Table

12. Headlights

13. Naperville

Photo Credit: Tonje Thilesen

Comments