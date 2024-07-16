Katy Kirby Revealed as Special Guest for Craig Finn on Fall Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Craig Finn has revealed that folk-rock singer/songwriter Katy Kirby (solo) will be a special guest on his upcoming fall U.S. run of This Is What It Looks Like: Solo Songs & Stories.

The shows begin November 6 in Northampton, MA. Kirby will appear on all dates except for Baltimore, St. Louis and NY. She has been critically and culturally acclaimed for her sophomore LP, Blue Raspberry, out this past January on ANTI-. She's known for her silvery tones, and clever, loquacious approach to vulnerable, revealing subjects. The complete itinerary is below. For complete details and ticket information, please visit HERE.

CRAIG FINN- THIS IS WHAT IT LOOKS LIKE: SOLO SONGS & STORIES 2024 Tour

SEPTEMBER

6 – Dublin, Ireland – Whelan’s *

7 – Liverpool, UK – District *

8 – Nottingham, UK – Bodega *

10 – Brighton, UK – Dust *

11 – Cardiff, UK – Clwb Ifor Bach *

12 – London, UK – Islington Assembly Hall *

14 – Odense, Denmark – Nashville Nights International Songwriters Festival @

Magasinet *

16 – Hamburg, Germany – Nochtspeicher *

17 – Berlin, Germany – Prachtwerk *

19 – Cologne, Germany – Artheater *

* w/ special guest Kathleen Edwards

NOVEMBER

6 – Northampton, MA – Iron Horse Music Hall +

7 – Arundel, ME – Vinegar Hill Music Theatre +

8 – Fairfield, CT – StageOne +

9 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge

10 – Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live +

12– Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark +

14 – Chicago, IL – Schubas Tavern +

15 – Madison, WI – The Bur Oak +

16 – St. Paul, MN – Fitzgerald Theater +

18 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway

19 – Louisville, KY – The Whirling Tiger +

20 – Cincinnati, OH – Woodward Theater +

22 – Washington, DC – Miracle Theatre +

23 – Baltimore, MD – Club 603 (Two Shows)

+ w/ special guest Katy Kirby (solo)

Photo Credit: Craig Finn

