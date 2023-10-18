Katie Fee Releases Debut Country Album 'Runaway Heart'

Country music singer/songwriter and recording artist Katie Fee recently released her debut album called "Runaway Heart."

Throughout 2023, Katie has been releasing singles from her highly-anticipated album, including "Hello Good Times," "Just Needs You," "Ghost," "Haven't Even Poured The Whiskey," and "Go To Church."

"I was born with a runaway heart, but maybe runaway hearts don't always run away from things," Katie explains. "Maybe they are also running towards something. No matter which one it is, I tend to keep on rollin' til the wheels fall off (even if that's not necessarily the healthiest thing to do). I try to run from pain and heartbreak and can close myself off as a way to keep from falling apart. In those times, I really just need support from my loved ones. I run towards love, towards adventure, and towards music - and that's really what these songs are all about."

About Katie Fee:

Katie Fee's love of music stems from an early age in which she listened to ‘90s country artists such as Shania Twain, Faith Hill, and Deana Carter. In the Fall of 2017, Katie left her hometown of Sioux Falls, SD to attend Belmont University in Nashville, TN, where she studied music business. Since moving to Music City, Katie has thrown herself into Nashville's songwriting community, co-writing with other songwriters and playing in writers' rounds around town.

While she fuses influences of past and present, country, rock, and pop, the South Dakota native still strives to stay true to country music's storytelling roots. Whether the song's about love, heartbreak, having a good time, or working hard, Katie weaves the listener through a story along the way.

On July 2nd, 2021, she released her debut EP "Sunsets and Fireworks." The title track has been described by Three Chords Country as "What you would get if Eric Church's Springsteen were written by a young Taylor Swift," perfectly summing up the songstress's influences. “Sunsets and Fireworks” has gotten radio play on several stations including Radio SoBro, CountryRadio.UK, and SheWolf Radio.

In addition to music, Katie also enjoys traveling. In the past few years, she's managed to put the two passions together and play shows out on the road in places such as South Carolina, Alabama, The Listening Room in Pigeon Forge, TN, and Wild West Songwriters' Festival in Deadwood, SD.

2023 is filled with new music for Katie, including the releases of “Haven't Even Poured The Whiskey” on March 24th, "Go To Church" on May 19th, "Hello Good Times" on July 14th, "Just Needs You" on August 18th and "Ghost" on September 15th. She released her debut album "Runaway Heart" on Friday, October 13th.

Katie recently returned from her "Hello Good Times" tour, making stops in Deadwood, SD, Keystone, SD, Spearfish, SD, Rochester, MN and Clarksville, TN.