Kathleen Edwards Adds New Headlining Shows to Fall Tour

Singer, songwriter and performer Kathleen Edwards will continue her headline tour through the fall with newly confirmed stops at Boston’s Brighton Music Hall, Chicago’s Lincoln Hall, Ottawa’s Bronson Centre, Minneapolis’ Fine Line, Lexington’s The Burl, St. Louis’ Off Broadway and Milwaukee’s Vivarium among others. Tickets for the new dates will go on-sale this Friday, July 11 at 10:00am local time.
The tour celebrates Edwards’ highly anticipated new album Billionaire—out August 22 on Dualtone Records (pre-order). Ahead of the release, Edwards has shared three songs: “Say Goodbye, Tell No One,” “Pine” and “Save Your Soul,” which is currently top 10 and rising on the Americana Radio chart and is poised to debut on the Triple A chart as well.
In addition to Edwards (vocals, acoustic guitar), Isbell (electric guitar, acoustic guitar, keys, synth, background vocals) and Johnson (engineer, piano, background vocals), the album includes Anna Butterss (bass), Annie Clements (bass), Chad Gamble (drums and percussion), Jen Gunderman (piano, celeste, Hammond B3 organ, Wurlizter) and Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer (background vocals).
Since debuting in 2003, Edwards has released five albums, including 2020’s Total Freedom—her first after stepping away from music for almost a decade. Most recently, Edwards released a covers EP featuring special guests Isbell, Bahamas and Daniel Tashian and including renditions of Isbell's “Traveling Alone,” Bruce Springsteen's “Human Touch,” The Flaming Lips’ “Feeling Yourself Disintegrate,” Tom Petty’s “Crawling Back To You” and more. She has been nominated for multiple JUNO and Americana Awards and, in 2012, was awarded the SOCAN Songwriting Prize.
BOLD on-sale this Friday, July 11 at 10:00am local time
August 21-23—Hubbards, NS—The Sundown Salut
August 28—Burlington, ON—Royal Botanical Gardens
September 14—Albany, NY—Lark Hall
September 16—New York, NY—Bowery Ballroom
September 17—Red Bank, NJ—The Vogel @ Count Basie Center for the Arts
September 19—Fairfield, CT—The Warehouse
September 20—Camden, NJ—XPoNential Music Festival
September 21—Alexandria, VA—Birchmere
October 14—Buffalo, NY—Asbury Hall
October 15—Ithaca, NY—Hangar Theatre
October 17—Boston, MA—Brighton Music Hall
October 18—Northampton, MA—Academy of Music Theatre
October 19—Bethlehem, PA—Musikfest Cafe
October 22—Kent, WA—Kent Stage
October 23—Kalamazoo, MI—Bell’s
October 25—Milwaukee, WI—Vivarium
October 26—Minneapolis, MN—Fine Line
October 29—Chicago, IL—Lincoln Hall
October 30—Iowa City, IA—Englert Theatre
November 1—St. Louis, MO—Off Broadway
November 2—Lexington, KY—The Burl
November 5—Columbus, OH—The Athenaeum Theatre
November 6—Pittsburgh, PA—Thunderbird
November 8—Ottawa, ON—Bronson Centre
