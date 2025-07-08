Kathleen Edwards Adds New Headlining Shows to Fall Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singer, songwriter and performer Kathleen Edwards will continue her headline tour through the fall with newly confirmed stops at Boston’s Brighton Music Hall, Chicago’s Lincoln Hall, Ottawa’s Bronson Centre, Minneapolis’ Fine Line, Lexington’s The Burl, St. Louis’ Off Broadway and Milwaukee’s Vivarium among others. Tickets for the new dates will go on-sale this Friday, July 11 at 10:00am local time.

The tour celebrates Edwards’ highly anticipated new album Billionaire—out August 22 on Dualtone Records (pre-order). Ahead of the release, Edwards has shared three songs: “Say Goodbye, Tell No One,” “Pine” and “Save Your Soul,” which is currently top 10 and rising on the Americana Radio chart and is poised to debut on the Triple A chart as well.

In addition to Edwards (vocals, acoustic guitar), Isbell (electric guitar, acoustic guitar, keys, synth, background vocals) and Johnson (engineer, piano, background vocals), the album includes Anna Butterss (bass), Annie Clements (bass), Chad Gamble (drums and percussion), Jen Gunderman (piano, celeste, Hammond B3 organ, Wurlizter) and Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer (background vocals).

Since debuting in 2003, Edwards has released five albums, including 2020’s Total Freedom—her first after stepping away from music for almost a decade. Most recently, Edwards released a covers EP featuring special guests Isbell, Bahamas and Daniel Tashian and including renditions of Isbell's “Traveling Alone,” Bruce Springsteen's “Human Touch,” The Flaming Lips’ “Feeling Yourself Disintegrate,” Tom Petty’s “Crawling Back To You” and more. She has been nominated for multiple JUNO and Americana Awards and, in 2012, was awarded the SOCAN Songwriting Prize.

KATHLEEN EDWARDS TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, July 11 at 10:00am local time

August 21-23—Hubbards, NS—The Sundown Salut

August 28—Burlington, ON—Royal Botanical Gardens

September 14—Albany, NY—Lark Hall

September 16—New York, NY—Bowery Ballroom

September 17—Red Bank, NJ—The Vogel @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

September 19—Fairfield, CT—The Warehouse

September 20—Camden, NJ—XPoNential Music Festival

September 21—Alexandria, VA—Birchmere

October 14—Buffalo, NY—Asbury Hall

October 15—Ithaca, NY—Hangar Theatre

October 17—Boston, MA—Brighton Music Hall

October 18—Northampton, MA—Academy of Music Theatre

October 19—Bethlehem, PA—Musikfest Cafe

October 22—Kent, WA—Kent Stage

October 23—Kalamazoo, MI—Bell’s

October 25—Milwaukee, WI—Vivarium

October 26—Minneapolis, MN—Fine Line

October 29—Chicago, IL—Lincoln Hall

October 30—Iowa City, IA—Englert Theatre

November 1—St. Louis, MO—Off Broadway

November 2—Lexington, KY—The Burl

November 5—Columbus, OH—The Athenaeum Theatre

November 6—Pittsburgh, PA—Thunderbird

November 8—Ottawa, ON—Bronson Centre