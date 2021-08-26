Katelyn Tarver Releases New Single 'All Our Friends Are Splitting Up'

A new single from singer/songwriter Katelyn Tarver has been released. "All Our Friends Are Splitting Up" tackling the complexities of a long term relationship. It follows "s Happens," which earned raves from stars like Dax Shepard, Lucy Hale, Debby Ryan, Elle King & beyond. Both singles are from Katelyn's new album "Subject to Change", that she recently announced will be released on October 15.

On her new album, Tarver documents a turbulent period in her recent past. Co-written and produced with longtime collaborators including Davis Naish, David Arkwright and Justin Gammella, the album follows her singles "Weekend Millionaires" with Childish Gambino, "You Don't Know", and Cheryl Cole's UK #1 single '"Crazy Stupid Love'" that she co-wrote with pop goliath Wayne Wilkins (Beyonce, Leona Lewis).

"I think a lot of us go through that phase in life where you ask yourself, 'Is this it?' It can be so isolating and so hard to talk about, especially with social media and all the pressure to always have your s together," Tarver explained. "Life is unpredictable. For all the stories of triumph and resilience, there are just as many stories of failure and getting lost."

Katelyn also starred in television shows such as Big Time Rush, Famous In Love, and HBO''s Ballers with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. She was a recent winner of NBC's primetime hit show Songland, which she won, leading to Old Dominion recording her song '"Young".

Listen to the new track below.

