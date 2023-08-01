Kate Davis Shares Acoustic Version of 'Long Long Long'

The song aligns well with the its new nocturnal video by Molly Dario.

Aug. 01, 2023

Kate Davis has shared an acoustic version of her song “Long Long Long” today, imbuing the song with new meaning and a softer, more contemplative tone, which aligns well with the track’s new nocturnal video by Molly Dario; listen and watch below.

“ “Long Long Long” (acoustic) was a wintertime accident,” Davis explains. “I was inside all the time playing guitar and stumbled upon a set of meditative but challenging chords. They already lived in the song, but not in my hands, so I played it every day for months.

This song was already really important to me, but it became a new vehicle for physical and emotional direction during a super lost season. I made this recording with Armand Hirsch, one of my oldest friends.”

Davis released 'Fish Bowl’ this past spring, her ANTI- album debut. Across ‘Fish Bowl’’s 12 deeply personal tracks, Davis traces her very own hero’s journey, from the moment she steps away from her old life to the moment she finds inner peace. She follows these steps through the eyes of Fish Bowl’s central character, FiBo.

“The ‘FiBo’ character was a shorthand for ‘Fish Bowl,’” Davis continued. “It's kind of a way to mask myself when I’m having my own experience moving through this journey. These songs started out being personal, vulnerable. It was an easier way to create a narrative and give it more of a shape without having to actually see myself. It's a form of self preservation. At the same time, it's kind of fun to look at FiBo and be like, ‘Here is a spirit that only I understand, because I made her.’”

Leading the entire creative process, Davis wove multiple genres — art-rock, pop, and folk — into an intricate, unique tapestry of sound. She also drew influence from a vast catalog of visuals and literary references while writing ‘Fish Bowl,’ thinking about the films of Wim Wenders and the liminal space that exists between outer space and far beneath the sea.

Davis also spoke with NPR Morning Edition about the album and the difference between seeking external and internal validation; you can listen to the interview in full HERE.

Tomorrow Davis will begin a short run of tour dates with The Tallest Man On Earth and will perform at the Hopscotch Music Festival in early September. All upcoming dates are listed below.

TOUR DATES

8/2 - Portsmouth, NH @ Prescott Park Arts Festival %
8/3 - Charlton, MA @ Summer Stage at Treehouse Brewing %
8/4 - New Haven, CT @ Space Ballroom %
8/13 - Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool w/ June McDoom
9/7 - 9/9 - Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

% - with The Tallest Man On Earth

Photo Credit: Annie Dempsey



