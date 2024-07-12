Kassi Ashton Releases 'Son Of A Gun' Song From Newly Announced Debut Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rising country star Kassi Ashton has unveiled her brand new song “Son Of A Gun,” out now via MCA Nashville. It heralds the arrival of her long-awaited full-length debut album, Made From The Dirt, out September 20, 2024.

The track revolves around dynamic guitars and a simmering backbeat, underlining Kassi’s powerhouse delivery. Opening up about her upbringing and journey so far, gritty verses give way to a chantable chorus as she proclaims, “I’m a son of a bitch and a son of a gun.”

On creating the song, Kassi shares, “This was the last song I wrote for the album. I wrote it with Jason Nix and Driver Williams, who plays guitar with Eric Church. It was the first time writing with Jason, and he warmed my heart because he had done so much research: he had stalked me on Instagram and gotten as much of a taste of who I am as he could without ever meeting me. His idea was like, ‘daughter of a gun,’ and I was like, I'd rather be called son of a gun — I always say I'm Daddy's little boy anyway.”

Kassi kickstarted this year with the buzzing fan favorite “Called Crazy,” which is currently Top 40 at Country Radio. Kassi’s confidence radiates throughout the track as she remarks that every man who called her crazy has ended up coming back for more. In May, Kassi earned an ACM nomination for New Female Artist of the Year.

Kassi gave fans another taste of Made From The Dirt last month with “I Don’t Wanna Dance.” Beyond gaining steam at DSPs, it earned critical acclaim. Music Row wrote, “I dig the bluesy vibe in her alto delivery. The mid tempo meditation is sultry and inviting,” and Rolling Stone named it one of the “Songs You Need To Know.”

Made From The Dirt not only showcases Kassi’s one-of-a-kind signature style front and center, but it also tells her story so far. She holds nothing back on these ten tracks—from the knockout title track “Made From The Dirt” to the exhale of the finale “Juanita.” Spiking her brand of country with rock ‘n’ roll spirit and unabashed vulnerability, she proudly wears her heart on her sleeve.

Made From The Dirt is rough, raw, and real; it’s unapologetically Kassi Ashton to the core.

In 2023, Ashton released her Top 40 hit, “Drive You Out Of My Mind,” and its silky, slowed-down companion, “Drive You Out Of My Mind (Dark Room Edition),” released in September. “Drive You Out Of My Mind” received praise from Billboard, Music Row, Country Now and more for its energetic production and irresistible lyricism. Ashton also completed an extensive run of dates with Old Dominion, where she brought her rich vocals to fans nationwide. This year, Ashton is back on the road for several headlining performances and festival appearances. Kassi will also be joining Jamey Johnson on the What A View Tour this month. Full list of tour dates below.

MADE FROM THE DIRT TRACKLISTING:

1. Made From The Dirt

2. Called Crazy

3. Son Of A Gun

4. I Don’t Wanna Dance

5. The Straw

6. Angels Smoke Cigarettes

7. The Stars Know

8. Drive You Out of My Mind

9. 'Til The Lights Go Out

10. Juanita

2024 TOUR DATES

* = What A View Tour Dates

7/16 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark*

7/18 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill*

7/19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE*

7/20 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park*

7/25 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club*

7/26 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre*

7/27 - Beaver Dam, KY - Beaver Dam Amphitheatre*

7/31 - Brighton, CO - Adams County Fair

8/2 - Astoria, OR - Clatsop County Fair

8/4 - George, WA - Watershed Music Festival

8/23 - Rio Rancho, NM - Rio Rancho Events Center

8/25 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/21 - Long Beach, CA - Coastal Country Jam

About Kassi Ashton

With a little bit of rock, a hell of a lot of soul, and a throwback R&B groove, MCA Nashville’s Kassi Ashton is set to take the music world by storm.

“Kassi Ashton is in line for Nashville domination, and she’ll do it her way – unapologetically,” proclaims PEOPLE Magazine. The California, Missouri singer/songwriter touched down with a string of critically acclaimed tracks released by UMG Nashville in conjunction with Interscope Records. Her introductory release “California, Missouri” stirred widespread critical acclaim from Taste of Country, CMT, The Boot, and many more. Kassi was also named as an Artist to Watch by Huffington Post, The Tennessean, and radio personality Bobby Bones. Rolling Stone lauds her as “a devilish songwriter who isn’t afraid to flip convention on its head,” while Refinery29 claims, “she blends pop aesthetics with a presence doused in no-fs-left-to-give authenticity,” PAPER Magazine calls her “the next big country superstar,” and American Songwriter notes, “Ashton brings powerful storytelling and a sense of poetry in every release." This year, Kassi was also nominated for New Female Artist of the Year at the ACMs.

Kassi defies convention and continues to deliver her signature style with confessional, catchy storytelling and dynamic vocal performances on songs including her latest, "I Don't Wanna Dance," and critically acclaimed releases “Drive You Out of My Mind,” “Called Crazy,” “Dates In Pickup Trucks,” “Heavyweight,” “California, Missouri,” “Hopeless,” “Violins,” and more. This year, Kassi will continue to disrupt the country scene with some of her most powerful music to date on her debut album, Made From The Dirt. Stay tuned for more!

Photo Credit: Robby Klein

