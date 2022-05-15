Kassi Ashton Drops 'Dates in Pickup Trucks' Official Music Video

With a little bit of rock, a hell of a lot of soul, and a throwback R&B groove, Kassi Ashton has crash landed on country radio with her latest song and radio debut, "Dates In Pickup Trucks." In the official music video, out today, Kassi turns up the heat and the devilry as she sings, "find a little trouble we can get into..." Set in a deserted lot in a nowhere town, Kassi assembles her cast of characters in this backwoods fight club meets pirate radio airwaves takeover.

"I love when a video adds to the context or changes the perspective of a song," says Kassi. "Why just show a date in a pickup truck when we could create so much more for the viewer to lose themselves in?"

Watch the "Dates In Pickup Trucks" Official Video HERE

Written by Kassi with David Garcia and Luke Laird, "Dates In Pickup Trucks" "feels as refreshing as the cold beer she's looking for in the opening lines," according to Taste of Country. Billboard notes, "Ashton brings her signature husky, sultry voice to this track that meshes R&B influences with steel guitar, making it the perfect weekend jam."

About Kassi Ashton

"Kassi Ashton is in line for Nashville domination, and she'll do it her way - unapologetically," proclaims PEOPLE Magazine. Kassi brings a whole new attitude to country music. The California, Missouri singer/songwriter touched down with a string of critically acclaimed tracks released by UMG Nashville in conjunction with Interscope Records. Her introductory release "California, Missouri" stirred widespread critical acclaim from Taste of Country, CMT, The Boot, and many more. Named "Who to Watch" by Huffington Post, The Tennessean, and radio personality Bobby Bones. Rolling Stone lauds her as "a devilish songwriter who isn't afraid to flip convention on its head," while Refinery29 claims, "she blends pop aesthetics with a presence doused in no-fs-left-to-give authenticity," PAPER Magazine calls her "the next big country superstar," and American Songwriter notes, "Ashton brings powerful storytelling and a sense of poetry in every release."

Kassi defies convention and defines her signature style with confessional, catchy storytelling and dynamic delivery on songs including her latest, "Dates In Pickup Trucks," on country radio now, and critically acclaimed releases "Heavyweight," "California, Missouri," "Hopeless," "Violins," and more.

