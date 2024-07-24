Karen O & Danger Mouse Share New Song 'Super Breath'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Karen O and Danger Mouse return with “Super Breath”, their first new song since the critically acclaimed Grammy-nominated 2019 album Lux Prima. Co-Written by Karen O and Danger Mouse, and Produced by Danger Mouse “Super Breath” extends the beguiling creativity of the project, as O sings of unfulfilled love (“quit playin’ cool / push me aside / I die each time / I’m not your fool”).

Described by GQ as “a cinematic journey through the outer reaches of the cosmos and the inner reaches of the artists themselves,” Lux Prima will be reissued on September 20th in tandem with a 7” of “Super Breath” on the A-side and a previously recorded cover of Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day” on the B-side. The new edition features a 16-page booklet highlighting the “Encounter with Lux Prima” at Los Angeles’s Marciano Arts Foundation, a four-day immersive event that served as a communal listening experience.

Originally released in March 2019, Lux Prima was hailed by Pitchfork as a “dreamy and poignant collaboration.” It featured the single “Woman,” which was accompanied by a memorable Spike Jonze-directed live performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The single was also nominated for the Best Rock Performance Grammy.

Karen O is a post-punk/fashion icon and lead singer for eight-time Grammy-nominated band Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Her recording of “The Moon Song” for Jonze’s Her was nominated for the Best Original Song Academy Award in 2014.

Danger Mouse -- one of the most influential artists and producers of the 21st century, with 22 Grammy nominations, and 6 Grammy Awards -- is known for his bands Gnarls Barkley and Broken Bells, and his recent collaborative album with Black Thought as well as his work with Gorillaz, A$AP Rocky and Adele to name a few.

Photo Credit: Eliot Lee Hazel

