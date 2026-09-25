Kapo Releases PLAYA FRÍA Single With Cinematic Music Video
The single and accompanying music video, directed by Darío Burbano and produced by Velodrome, blend retro glamour with fashion-forward styling.
Kapo, one of the leading figures in today's Latin Afrobeat movement, has released a new single called 'Playa Fría' under La Industria INC and Sony Music Latin.
What happens when you finally realize a relationship had to end? Do you keep looking back, or do you discover everything that is still waiting for you? Kapo captures that feeling in 'Playa Fría,' his latest release.
With Afrobeat as his natural territory, Kapo once again delivers a song that feels light and relatable while carrying a message of personal empowerment at its core: accepting the end, letting go, and realizing that life and love don't end with one person.
The single arrives alongside a striking music video directed by Darío Burbano, transporting Kapo into a distinctly cinematic universe. A grand mansion, classic cars, monumental staircases, characters styled as if they stepped straight out of a fashion editorial, and analog-textured cinematography come together in a visual that plays with different eras.
Vintage, yes. But also elegant, eccentric, and undeniably fashion-forward. The video blends retro glamour, classic luxury, and bold styling, with Kapo at the center of a story that feels as though it were pulled from a film from another decade.
Produced by Velodrome, the visual adds a new dimension to the creative universe of an artist who continues to make music, aesthetics, and identity inseparable elements of his artistic vision.
With 'Playa Fría,' Kapo opens a new musical chapter without leaving behind the sound that has established him as one of the most recognizable names in the new wave of Latin Afrobeat.
'Playa Fría' is now available on all digital platforms, along with its official music video.
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