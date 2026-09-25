Kapo Releases PLAYA FRÍA Single With Cinematic Music Video

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Kapo, one of the leading figures in today's Latin Afrobeat movement, has released a new single called 'Playa Fría' under La Industria INC and Sony Music Latin.

What happens when you finally realize a relationship had to end? Do you keep looking back, or do you discover everything that is still waiting for you? Kapo captures that feeling in 'Playa Fría,' his latest release.

With Afrobeat as his natural territory, Kapo once again delivers a song that feels light and relatable while carrying a message of personal empowerment at its core: accepting the end, letting go, and realizing that life and love don't end with one person.

The single arrives alongside a striking music video directed by Darío Burbano, transporting Kapo into a distinctly cinematic universe. A grand mansion, classic cars, monumental staircases, characters styled as if they stepped straight out of a fashion editorial, and analog-textured cinematography come together in a visual that plays with different eras.

Vintage, yes. But also elegant, eccentric, and undeniably fashion-forward. The video blends retro glamour, classic luxury, and bold styling, with Kapo at the center of a story that feels as though it were pulled from a film from another decade.

Produced by Velodrome, the visual adds a new dimension to the creative universe of an artist who continues to make music, aesthetics, and identity inseparable elements of his artistic vision.

With 'Playa Fría,' Kapo opens a new musical chapter without leaving behind the sound that has established him as one of the most recognizable names in the new wave of Latin Afrobeat.

'Playa Fría' is now available on all digital platforms, along with its official music video.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 16 Hrs 40 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me