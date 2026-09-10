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Kapo to Return to Billboard Latin Music Awards with LA VILLA Nomination

The track, a viral sensation on social media, marks Kapo's return to the awards following his Top Latin Pop Album win.

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Kapo to Return to Billboard Latin Music Awards with LA VILLA Nomination

Kapo returns to the Billboard Latin Music Awards as a nominee in the Latin Rhythm Song of the Year category for 'La Villa,' his collaboration with Ryan Castro and Gangsta and one of the standout Latin urban tracks of 2026.

This nomination comes one year after Kapo celebrated one of the most significant milestones of his career, winning the Billboard Latin Music Award for Top Latin Pop Album of the Year, a victory that further underscored the Colombian artist's growing international success.

Now, Kapo returns to the awards with 'La Villa,' which became a viral sensation across social media and has surpassed 120 million views on YouTube. The collaboration with Ryan Castro and Gangsta connected with world-wide audiences, becoming one of the standout releases of this new chapter in Kapo's career.

With this latest recognition, Kapo continues to strengthen his presence in Latin music while adding another major milestone to a career that continues to expand internationally.

The 2026 Billboard Latin Music Awards will take place on October 22 in Miami, Florida, airing live on Telemundo and streaming on Peacock. This year's awards feature 47 categories recognizing achievements across major Latin music genres, including pop, tropical, Latin rhythm and regional Mexican.

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