Kapo to Release REINA (KRIMINAL), Exploring Balance Through Afro Rosa

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Kapo has announced REINA (KRIMINAL), a new project framed around the Afro Rosa concept, described as a search for balance between elegance and the essence of the street. The announcement was shared through a press release distributed by NV Marketing & Public Relations, LLC.

Kapo continues to expand his artistic vision with the release of 'REINA (KRIMINAL),' a new single released under La Industria Inc., produced by Kidsmvrt and R.P. Morgan.

More than a song, 'REINA (KRIMINAL)' introduces a new chapter in Kapo's creative universe through the concept of Afro Rosa—an artistic identity built on the idea that sensitivity and strength, sophistication and street authenticity, are not opposing forces, but complementary parts of the same person.

Guided by the philosophy that 'it's not a contradiction, it's a balance,' the project presents two sides of a single identity. One is rooted in the city, defined by timeless architecture, refined style, and understated elegance. The other belongs to the coast, embracing freedom, nature, and a relaxed spirit. Rather than existing in conflict, both worlds coexist, revealing that neither is more authentic than the other—they are simply two expressions of the same individual.

Filmed in Mallorca, Spain, the official music video brings that vision to life through a cinematic narrative where urban landscapes and coastal scenery continuously intersect. Reflections, recurring visual motifs, and parallel moments gradually reveal that the two characters have always been one. The production was directed on set by Darío Burbano, with Emilio Holguín serving as Creative Director.

With striking visuals and a concept-driven narrative, 'REINA (KRIMINAL)' further establishes Kapo's commitment to creating projects where music, storytelling, and visual artistry come together as a single creative expression.

'REINA (KRIMINAL)' and its official music video are now available on all digital streaming platforms.

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