Kameron Marlowe Plots the 'Keepin' The Lights On World Tour 2024'

Touring powerhouse Kameron Marlowe has built his career on the road. Hailed as “one of our greatest living Country singers" (MusicRow), Marlowe's rock-infused, high energy live set has attracted crowds in droves— selling out over 40+ shows since the beginning of 2022. In support of his just released 16-track sophomore album Keepin' The Lights On, Marlowe has announced that his Keepin' The Lights On World Tour 2024 will kick off this fall for 22 stops nationwide, with dates across the globe to be announced soon. Tickets for the U.S leg go on sale this Friday, June 7 at 10:00 a.m. local time HERE.

“Going out on my first world tour is something that's really hard to wrap my head around but I'm stoked,” shares Marlowe. “I'm excited for fans to hear this new record live and be back in cities I haven't been to in a while and a few new ones along the way! Thank you to all the fans who keep showing up, I couldn't do this without y'all!”

Marlowe also unveils the “Keepin' The Lights On Fund,” aimed at alleviating the burdens faced by those struggling to make ends meet. Dedicated to providing assistance with everyday essentials, the fund helps by paying electricity bills to keep the lights on, purchase shoes, clothing, groceries and other necessities. Rooted in compassion and a belief in the power of community, the fund strives to ensure a brighter future for those in need. For every ticket sold on the Keepin' The Lights On World Tour 2024, $1 is donated to the “Keepin' The Lights On Fund.”

“The KTLO fund is super special to me because in the song, I sing about my parents making sure we had shoes on our feet and food on our plates,” adds Marlowe. “Times are tough out there and I wanted to pay it forward where I can!”

The Kannapolis, N.C native just wrapped his 13-stop Strangers Tour with special guest Tucker Wetmore, which sold out venues coast-to-coast, and now he looks ahead to some of the summer's hottest fairs and festivals like Carolina Country Music Festival, CMA Fest, Country Summer Music Festival and Country Concert 2024. Having performed over 200+ shows in the last two years of his career, he's also opened for artists such as Thomas Rhett, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson and many more, with performances at high-profile festivals including Stagecoach, Country to Country, CMC Rocks, Windy City Smokeout and Watershed.

The 16-track collection, Keepin' The Lights On, cements Marlowe as a true force in today's Country music landscape as a triple-threat singer, songwriter and performer blazing his own path, marked by his distinctively soulful and “formidable” (Billboard) vocals. The album comes just days after his “steamy, well-produced twist of a ballad” (Country Central) “Strangers” hit Country radio airwaves, nabbing 36 first-week stations, a career high for Marlowe.

The album that the ACM New Male Artist of the Year nominee will soon bring to fans across the country kicks off with the 90s infused honky-tonk banger “911” before his rip-roaring vocals hit the gas in “Nothin' Slowin' Us Down.” “Never Really Know” touches on the reality of addiction and the hidden struggles people face, while “I Can Run” - accompanied by an all-new music video - is a celebration of rebuilding one's sense of self. In “Quit You,” he makes an explicit connection between the song that started it all, “Giving You Up,” and his current state of mind. The heart-wrenching “Strangers” with Ella Langley stands tall as the album's lead single, while the waltz-infused rhythm of “High Hopes” feels the sting, yet the bright side of love lost. To Marlowe, if his second album is a statement of purpose, the culmination comes with the title track, “Keepin' The Lights On.” He appreciatively revisits the unconditional sacrifices that his parents made during his childhood, as he promises himself to push past the doubts and fears that accompany chasing one's dream. The tracklist plays like a perfect setlist from start to finish as Marlowe wears his heart on his sleeve, revealing vulnerability in a way he's never done before.

With nearly one billion career streams and recognition from MusicRow, the Grand Ole Opry, CMT, Amazon, Pandora and more, Marlowe's career continues to heat up like never before. With more exciting announcements coming soon, keep up with Marlowe on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok and visit KameronMarlowe.com for tour dates and more information.

Keepin' The Lights On Tour

July 31, 2024 in Fort Collins, Colo. at New Belgium Brewing Company

Sept. 4, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. at Midland Theatre ^

Sept. 14, 2024 in Chicago, Ill. at Joe's Live ~

Sept. 19, 2024 in Ottawa, Ont. at The Bronson Centre ~

Sept. 20, 2024 in Buffalo, N.Y. at Town Ballroom ~

Sept. 21, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pa. at Stage AE ~

Sept. 23, 2024 in Toronto, Ont. at Phoenix Concert Theatre ~

Sept. 27, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa at Val Air Ballroom *

Sept. 28, 2024 in St. Louis, Mo. at The Factory *

Sept. 29, 2024 in Springfield, Mo. at Gillioz Theatre *

Oct. 3, 2024 in Baltimore, Md. at Rams Head Live ^

Oct. 4, 2024 in Norfolk, Va. at The NorVa ^

Oct. 11, 2024 in Sayreville, N.J. at Starland Ballroom *

Oct. 12, 2024 in Boston, Mass. at Roadrunner *

Oct. 13, 2024 in New York, N.Y. at Webster Hall *

Oct. 18, 2024 in Baton Rouge, La. at Texas Club ~

Oct. 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tenn. at Ryman Auditorium = <

Nov. 1, 2024 in Dallas, Texas at The Factory in Deep Ellum +

Nov. 3, 2024 in Houston, Texas at House of Blues +

Nov. 7, 2024 in Richmond, Va. at The National ~

Nov. 9, 2024 in Newport, Ky. at MegaCorp Pavilion ~

Dec. 6, 2024 in Charlotte, N.C. at Coyote Joe's ~

* with Jake Worthington

^ with Vincent Mason

< with Owen Riegling

+ with Mitchell Ferguson

= with Wyatt McCubbin

~ support TBA

Photo credit: Trea Allen

