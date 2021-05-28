KINGS OF CONVENIENCE Share Their New Single 'Fever'

Today Kings of Convenience - the Norwegian duo of Eirik Glambeck Boe and Erlend Oye - release "Fever," the second track from their highly anticipated new album Peace or Love, via IMPERIAL Music on June 18. The band has amassed over a billion streams globally and the album marks their first album in over a decade. Today's single is an intimate, bossa nova infused piece, with the duo's chiming guitar melodies beautifully complimented by lilting strings and elegant piano.

The song's lyrics are a testament to their skill as writers, using the fever metaphor as a way of exploring love, both in its highs and its lows. "Fever" is the song on Peace or Love that was the quickest to write, born from a pure and simple burst of inspiration" explains Erlend. "The recording and arranging however, was as usual a long process, culminating in Eirik adding the riveting piano outro in the albums final days of recording in February 2020."

Kings of Convenience have confirmed two shows at London's Royal Festival Hall in September as well as dates throughout Europe. Erlend notes, "Its been a difficult year for tour planning, but now that the US seems to open up, we are looking at the earliest options for a tour of the biggest markets there." Watch this space for news of a North American tour to follow.

Previous to "Fever" Kings Of Convenience shared "Rocky Trail" to world-wide critical acclaim and excitement.

Peace or Love is the sound of two old friends exploring the latest phase of their lives together and finding new ways to capture that elusive magic. recorded across five years in five different cities, the album sounds as fresh as spring: 11 songs about life and love with the alluring beauty, purity and emotional clarity that you would expect from Kings of Convenience.

Eirik Glambeck Boe and Erlend Oye met at school in Bergen, Norway and first performed together in the rock band Skog before breaking off and forming a duo in 1999. The pair established themselves as inadvertent trailblazers of a new wave of intimate, acoustic music. They've released 3 critically acclaimed albums, toured all around the world and cultivated a dedicated fanbase.

