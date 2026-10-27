KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD to headline Bristol Sounds June 23, 2027

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King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have been announced as headliners of Bristol Sounds 2027, confirming a 5,000-capacity show at Canons Marsh Amphitheatre on Wednesday, 23 June 2027.

Bringing psych, garage, folk and electronic sounds from their 28-album career to the waterside venue, the unpredictable, genre-fluid Australian six-piece last played in Bristol in 2024. The Canons Marsh Amphitheatre appearance counts as one of their biggest outdoor headline shows to date.

The announcement from the long-running series of summer shows based at Canons Marsh Amphitheatre, a historic part of Bristol's former industrial waterfront, follows confirmation of drum and bass artist Roni Size's headline Bristol Sounds set on Fri 25 June 2027.

The Melbourne band is set to release its latest album, Alien Metal, in August. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard closed out their last round of UK touring with a show at London's Royal Albert Hall, backed by the Covent Garden Sinfonia, last November.

Having first played Bristol 12 years ago at The Fleece in front of just over 400 fans, tickets for King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Bristol Sounds go on general sale on Fri 30 October, 9am GMT, with a limited pre-sale open from Thu 29 October via sign up at arep.co/m/king-gizzard-the-lizard-wizard.

Event Details

Wed 23 June 2027 - King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Bristol Sounds at Canons Marsh Amphitheatre

Tickets on general sale Fri 30 Oct, 9am GMT

www.bristolsounds.co.uk

Celebrating 13 years of Bristol Sounds in 2027, the waterside amphitheatre has previously welcomed headline artists including Manic Street Preachers, Super Furry Animals, Elbow, War On Drugs, The Breeders, Placebo, Skindred and Supergrass, as well as providing early festival exposure to emergent talents such as Lime Garden, Getdown Services, TTSSFU and Mary In The Junkyard.

'It's such a special site,' founder of Bristol Sounds, Conal Dodds, said in a recent magazine interview. 'You can see Bristol's history all around you – the cranes, the industrial buildings, and St Mary Redcliffe Church lit up at night. It's a proper backdrop.'

Having last played indoors at the 2,200-capacity Bristol Beacon following the release of two 2023 albums, the stoner metal of PetroDragonic Apocalypse and electro-psych collection The Silver Chord, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have continued to build a fervent worldwide fanbase within what they have termed 'The Gizzverse.'

Continuing a journey that started with their 2012 debut, 12 Bar Bruise, Stu Mackenzie (vocals/guitar), Ambrose Kenny-Smith (harmonica/vocals/keyboards), Cook Craig (guitar/vocals), Joey Walker (guitar/vocals), Lucas Harwood (bass) and Michael Cavanagh (drums) are known not only for their prolific work rate but for their open source Bootlegger initiative, which cultivates a community that presses its own vinyl, develops band-related graphics and engages in artistic discourse.

Photo Credit: Maclay Heriot











Photo Credit: Maclay Heriot

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