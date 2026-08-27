SHAPES to Release VILLAGE SESSIONS (NIGHTTIME) Video From PLANET ANDROID

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Toronto-based jam band Shapes continues the rollout of their debut album Planet Android with the release of a new live video, 'Village Sessions (Nighttime),' arriving just as the group prepares for a run of US shows and festival slots throughout late August and September. Picking up where 'Village Sessions (Daytime)' left off, the second installment captures Shapes after dark, bringing a new atmosphere to the fluid musicianship and improvisational chemistry at the heart of their sound. The release leads into four upcoming performances, including sets at Hookahville 2026 in College Corner, OH, and Good People Good Times 2026 in Nashville, IN. Planet Android, 'Village Sessions (Daytime),' and 'Village Sessions (Nighttime)' are now available on all major platforms.

Across Planet Android, Shapes builds an otherworldly narrative exploring humanity's growing dependence on technology and disconnection from nature. Moving from the dreamy textures of 'Nature Girl' to the mechanized funk of the title track and cinematic finale 'The Showdown,' the album pairs its dystopian story with psychedelic grooves and expansive instrumentation. 'Planet Android is both a warning and a statement on society's digital dependence and the dangers of losing touch with nature,' the band explains. 'Village Sessions (Nighttime)' brings that world into a live setting, following Part One with a darker, more atmospheric performance after sundown. Led by Bryan Silverberg (guitar) and Dave Hollingshead (keyboards), the lifelong friends let songs stretch and evolve through instinctive interplay and improvisation. Together, the Daytime and Nighttime sessions showcase the chemistry and spontaneity at the core of Shapes' live gigs.

That live identity will be on full display as Shapes heads back to the US for seven dates beginning August 28 at The Rook in Erie, PA. The band will then appear at Hookahville 2026 in College Corner, OH on September 4, followed by a September 10 gig at The Golden Road in Toledo, OH, and a September 11 appearance at Good People Good Times 2026 in Nashville, IN. The band heads to Ohio to round out the final leg of the tour, with shows in Cleveland on September 12th, Cincinnati on October 23rd, and Lakewood on November 12th. The upcoming dates continue Shapes' growing presence on the US jam circuit and give audiences another opportunity to experience the improvisation and musical exploration captured throughout the Village Sessions.

Drawing inspiration from artists like Frank Zappa, Phish, Funkadelic, and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Shapes blends psychedelic rock, funk, jazz, and blues into a kaleidoscopic sound defined by grooving percussion, hypnotic guitars, and cosmic textures. Their approach to music is fluid and ever-changing, with each performance creating new 'shapes' through jamming and sonic exploration. Following the release of their 2023 EP What If?, the project has built momentum through consistent touring and immersive live shows. Multi-night runs across North America, including stops at Buffalo Iron Works and The Westcott Theater, have solidified their reputation as a must-see act. Since its April 2026 release, Planet Android has continued to gain traction, earning praise from tastemakers like Relix, Grateful Web, V13, Spill Magazine, and JamBase.

With 'Village Sessions (Nighttime),' Shapes extends the life of Planet Android while bringing the energy of their live concerts to audiences both on screen and onstage. As the group heads into its upcoming run through Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana, including festival appearances at Hookahville and Good People Good Times, the new session offers a preview of the spontaneity, musicianship, and exploratory energy that have become signatures of a Shapes show.

Tour Dates

August 28 - The Rook - Erie, PA

September 4 - Hookahville 2026 - College Corner, OH

September 10 - The Golden Road - Toledo, OH

September 11 - Good People Good Times 2026 - Nashville, IN

September 12 - Cleveland, OH

October 23 - Cincinnati, OH

November 12 - Lakewood, OH

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