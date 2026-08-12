EARTH TONGUE to Play Field Of Vision 8/16, Tour Hits Levitation 9/13

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

New Zealand heavy psych duo EARTH TONGUE will perform at King Gizzard's Field Of Vision Festival in Buena Vista, Colorado this Sunday, August 16, continuing a lengthy US tour that spans both coasts through mid-September. The band, made up of guitarist Gussie Larkin and drummer Ezra Simons, will also appear at Levitation in Austin, Texas on September 13, alongside a run of headline and support dates in cities including Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Brooklyn.

The tour spans both coasts with a mixture of headline and support dates, including appearances at King Gizzard's Field Of Vision Festival and Levitation.

Now based in Berlin, guitarist Gussie Larkin and drummer Ezra Simons wrote Dungeon Vision after a busy summer touring schedule throughout Europe and the UK. The pair headed to Los Angeles to record with garage-rock icon Ty Segall, a collaboration that came about after the band supported him on tour in New Zealand and Europe.

US Tour Dates

8.16 - Meadow Creek, Buena Vista, Colorado - Field of Vision Festival (3.20pm - 4.00pm / Main Stage)

8.19 - Portland, OR - High Water Mark

8.20 - Seattle, WA - Sunset Tavern+

8.21 - Bend, OR - Silver Moon Brewing+

8.22 - Redding, CA - The Dip+

8.23 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop+

8.24 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon+

8.25 - Tucson, AZ - Hotel Congress+

8.27 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall*

8.28 - Louisville, KY - Portal*

8.30 - Asheville, NC - Eulogy*

9.2 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts*

9.3 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere*

9.4. - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

9.5 - Rochester, NY - Bug Jar

9.6 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Tavern

9.7 - Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray

9.8 - St. Louis, MO - The Sinkhole

9.9 - Warrensburg, MO - Retrograde

9.13 - Austin, TX - Levitation

+ w/ Hippie Death Cult

* w/ Monolord

The tour follows the February release of EARTH TONGUE's third album, DUNGEON VISION, on In The Red Records, which the band recorded in Los Angeles with producer Ty Segall after previously supporting him on tour in New Zealand and Europe. Now based in Berlin, Larkin and Simons were named Best Group at the 2025 Aotearoa Music Awards.

Photo Credit: Nicola Sandford



Photo Credit: Nicola Sandford

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...