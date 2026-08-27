Photos: ALTIN GÜN to Launch North American Tour Sept. 6 in Vancouver

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Altın Gün — 'Amsterdam's finest Turkish psych revivalists' (Pitchfork) — are heading out on their North American tour, beginning September 6 in Vancouver and co-presented by Levitation and Desert Daze. The band is hitting major markets across the continent in rooms like Brooklyn Steel and The Orpheum throughout September, taking along Alex Maas of THE BLACK ANGELS and a co-founder of the Levitation Festival as their opener. Altın Gün is also playing BBC Proms at Royal Albert Hall in London on August 28, more info here. Tickets and all tour dates are available here and below.

Photo Credit: Sanja Marusic















The tour is in celebration of their acclaimed sixth album Garip, which arrived earlier this year via ATO Records. Upon release, the band's vocalist, keyboardist, and bağlama player Erdinç Eçevit talked about Garip on NPR's Weekend Edition, listen here.

Garip — which translates to 'strange, poor, and alone' in English — is a loving tribute to Neşet Ertaş, a beloved icon of Anatolian music who carried the spirit of the ashik folk tradition into the modern era. Ertaş was a gifted singer, lyricist, and bağlama virtuoso who recorded more than 30 albums and wrote hundreds of songs.

In reimagining ten Ertaş compositions, Altın Gün carry on his trailblazing spirit — weaving in lush Arabesque string arrangements, bursts of saxophone, glimmering synth balladry, and a fresh surge of tightly wound rock 'n' roll. Garip is thus a fitting way to honor a figure as titanic as Ertaş, a work that traces Altın Gün's sonic roots while simultaneously charting an exhilarating path forward.

That freewheeling verve and experimental vision of rock and folk music has kept Altın Gün on the cutting-edge of 21st century psychedelic music, leading them to world tours, opening slots for Tame Impala and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Coachella and Primavera festival stages, and even a GRAMMY nomination.

Garip is out now via ATO Records. The vinyl is available on US exclusive blue splatter vinyl, limited to 750 copies worldwide, via the ATO shop.

Altın Gün

Jasper Verhulst – bass

Erdinç Ecevit – vocals, bağlama, keys

Daniel Smienk – drums

Chris Bruining – percussion

Thijs Elzinga – guitars

Tracklist

1. Neredesin Sen

2. Gōnūl Daği

3. Öldürme Beni

4. Niğde Bağları

5. Benim Yarim

6. Suçum Nedir

7. Gel Yanima Gel

8. Zülüf Dökülmüs Yüze

9. Gel Kaçma Gel

10. Bir Nazar Eyledim

Tour Dates

Sept 6 - The Pearl - Vancouver, BC

Sept 7 - The Pearl - Vancouver, BC

Sept 8 - Showbox Sodo - Seattle, WA

Sept 9 - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR

Sept 11 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA

Sept 12 - The Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

Sept 15 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN

Sept 16 - Vic Theatre - Chicago, IL

Sept 18 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON

Sept 19 - Théâtre Beanfield - Montreal QC

Sept 22 - Big Night Live - Boston MA

Sept 23 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn NY

Sept 24 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

Sept 25 - Howard Theatre - Washington, DC

Sept 26 - Roxian Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA



Photo Credit: Sanja Marusic

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