KCRW Announces Anne Litt as Next Program Director of Music

KCRW announces today Anne Litt as Program Director of Music - the fifth for the station - with past Music Directors being Jason Bentley, Nic Harcourt, Chris Douridas, and Tom Schnabel.

Litt joins two additional, key executive hires at the influential NPR affiliate with Paul Bennun recently tapped as Chief Content Officer, and Drew Tewksbury as Director of Digital Content.

"I'm thrilled to have Anne Litt as the new Program Director of Music. Anne has been finding and cultivating talent inside and outside KCRW for years. She's primed to move KCRW and our signature music programming into the next era," says KCRW President, Jennifer Ferro. "Anne joins Paul and Drew to round out KCRW's new content leadership team. Along with our incredible staff, we are positioned to focus squarely on the station's future and deliver excellence across all of our platforms - in music and talk programming - through a wide range of personalities that have made KCRW such a beloved institution."

"After 20 years on the air at KCRW, having the opportunity to map out our future in this leadership role, at the station I've known, respected and valued above all others, is the honor of a lifetime," stated Litt. "This is a pivotal moment for KCRW to redefine the meaning of 'radio' in the 21st century."

The search for the next host of the station's flagship music show, Morning Becomes Eclectic will now intensify. Details of the MBE host position will be posted here in the coming days. Litt will host MBE until the position is filled.





