KATSEYE Sets First-Ever Tour Taking Place Across North America This Fall

Global girl group KATSEYE will kick off its first-ever tour on November 15 at The Armory in Minneapolis. KATSEYE: The BEAUTIFUL CHAOS Tour – named for the group’s new EP, BEAUTIFUL CHAOS (HYBE x Geffen Records), will take KATSEYE to a dozen cities across North America. The run, which includes shows at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City (November 22) and Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco (December 6), will wrap up on December 16 in Mexico City.

The Weverse artist ticket pre-sale available to paid Weverse subscribers will begin Wednesday, July 9, at 9:00 AM PT. The Katseye.World artist presale will begin Thursday, July 10, at 10:00 AM local time. The general onsale will begin Friday, July 11, at 10:00 AM local time. VIP packages will also be available. All information can be found here.

KATSEYE – comprising Daniela (Cuban/Venezuelan-American, from Atlanta, GA), Lara (Indian, from New York, NY), Manon (Ghanaian-Italian, from Zurich, Switzerland), Megan (Chinese-American, from Honolulu, HI), Sophia (Manila, Philippines), and Yoonchae (Seoul, South Korea) – celebrated the release of BEAUTIFUL CHAOS with a tailgating event in Hollywood, in partnership with Urban Outfitters, and a sold-out album signing at Barnes & Noble at The Grove in Los Angeles.

BEAUTIFUL CHAOS is the follow-up to the group’s 2024 debut EP, SIS (Soft Is Strong), which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists and Heatseekers Albums charts. Featured on the cover of the May/June issue of Teen Vogue, KATSEYE starred in Fendi’s “Fendi For Yourself” global digital campaign and the group’s first single, “Debut,” was tapped for a new Pepsi ad campaign. The group recently announced partnerships with Glossier and Urban Outfitters.

KATSEYE: The Beautiful Chaos Tour

11/15 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

11/18 – Toronto, ON – The Theatre at Great Canadian Toronto

11/19 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/22 – New York, NY – The Theater at Madison Square Garden

11/24 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

11/26 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

11/29 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre

11/30 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

12/3 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

12/6 – San Francisco, CA – The Theatre at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

12/9 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

12/12 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

12/16 –Mexico City, MX - Teatro Metrópolitan

Photo Credit: Julian Song