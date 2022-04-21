K-Pop Group Seventeen to Release 4th Album 'Face The Sun'

K-pop stage-breakers SEVENTEEN will make their highly-anticipated return at 0 AM ET on May 27 (9 PM PT on May 26) with their 4th full-length album Face the Sun.

At midnight today, the title and the release date of SEVENTEEN's forthcoming album was revealed with a cryptic first glimpse into the album.

In contrast to the mellow, pastel-colored aesthetics the act recently presented through the pre-release track "Darl+ing," the stills of a staircase, ropes, the sun, a map and a structure laid across the teaser imply a more muted but multi-faceted shade to the stories to unfold.

Opening their new chapter with "Darl+ing" earlier this month, the team of 13 creatives hinted that the upcoming album will tell stories they hold closer to their hearts than ever, imbued with thoughts and feelings they have kept to themselves until now.

The K-pop supergroup's first English-language single "Darl+ing," released on April 15, landed in Top 10 of iTunes Top Songs Chart across 46 countries/regions around the world, topping the chart in 34 of the countries/regions.

Pre-order for Face the Sun begins on April 22 (KST). More information can be found on Weverse.

Racking up 2 billion streams and selling 10 million albums, SEVENTEEN-comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO-has rocketed to the forefront of the music scene fueled by a fiercely independent spirit and a nonpareil in-house creative ecosystem.

The group's innovative structure hinges on the interplay of three units: hip-hop, vocal, and performance. Living up to the title of "K-pop Stage-breakers," SEVENTEEN has unassumingly made history and become one of the biggest groups ever due to their world-class synchronization, jaw-dropping choreography, and tight teamwork.

Moving at an unparalleled pace, the K-pop stage-breakers made their U.S. television debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden in January 2021 and followed it with unforgettable performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and MTV's Fresh Out Live. SEVENTEEN's latest EP Attacca debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart and No. 13 on the Billboard 200.

It sold over 1.3 million copies in the first week of release, earning the K-pop superstars the "quintuple million seller" title as it joins their last four consecutive releases-An Ode, Heng:garæ and ; [Semicolon], Your Choice-in selling over 1 million copies each.