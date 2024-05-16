Video: Hermanos Gutiérrez Release 60s Peruvian Cumbia Inspired New Single 'Barrio Hustle'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hermanos Gutiérrez have released “Barrio Hustle,” the latest preview of their forthcoming album, Sonido Cósmico (out June 14 on Easy Eye Sound).

Presenting the brothers in an old school, late night TV set up, the corresponding music video highlights the brothers’ wandering guitars backdropped by shimmering foil fringe curtains and a gritty filmic quality.

The brothers shared some exclusive quotes with Guitar World on "Barrio Hustle's" influences, ranging from Peruvian cumbia tracks from the '60s and '70s to salsa, and even a bit of 90's hip hop. Guitar World called the track "tantalizing." Read more HERE.

Recently named a Must See Latin Act at Coachella by the LA Times and among Variety’s best of the fest — “their vividly atmospheric, spaghetti-western-esque instrumentals come to life in a live setting” — the band rolled straight from their festival debut into an April run of shows with Khruangbin. This month, they kicked off their biggest headline tour to date with sold out shows at iconic venues including Nashville's Ryman Theater. This weekend they headline two nights at Brooklyn Steel, with Saturday sold out.

Produced by their “third brother,” Dan Auerbach — GRAMMY®-winning producer and lead singer of The Black Keys — Sonido Cósmico is meant to lift the listener away from the desert landscapes of 2022’s breakout El Bueno Y El Malo. Alongside the haunting, braided guitar lines that are a trademark of the Hermanos Gutiérrez sound, strings, drums and organ build the tracks on Sonido Cósmico to new heights, infusing the brothers’ new extraterrestrial explorations with a thrilling sense of tension and mystery. Elsewhere on the record, they broaden their rhythmic palette, finding inspiration in cumbia and salsa.

Previously released tracks from Sonido Cósmico include the romantic “Until We Meet Again”, which Remezcla deemed “one of the highlights of their highly evocative catalog”, the eerie, otherworldly “Low Sun” that KCRW named as a Top Tune and FLOOD praised for “sees the brothers do what they do best: let intuition guide the movement of their fingers.”

Sonido Cósmico Tracklist

01. Lágrimas Negras

02. Low Sun

03. Cumbia Lunar

04. Abuelita

05. El Fantasma

06. It's All In Your Mind

07. Sonido Cósmico

08. Barrio Hustle

09. Until We Meet Again

10. Los Navegantes

11. Luz Y Sombra

12. Misterio Verde

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

May 17 - Royale - Boston, MA - SOLD OUT

May 18 - Brooklyn Steel - New York, NY - SOLD OUT

May 18 - Baby’s All Right DJ Set - New York, NY

May 19 - Brooklyn Steel - New York, NY

June 1 - Unique Moments Festival - Zurich, Switzerland

June 14 - Black Deer Festival - Kent, UK

July 27 - Newport Folk Festival - Newport, RI - SOLD OUT

July 30 - Lensic Performing Arts Center - Sante Fe, NM

July 31 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

August 2 - Troubadour - West Hollywood, CA - SOLD OUT

August 3 - Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUT

August 6 - Grand Lodge - Portland, OR

August 8 - The Orpheum - Vancouver, BC

August 9 - Thing Festival - Seattle, WA

August 23 - New Century Hall - Manchester, England

August 24 - Troxy - London, England

August 25 - Huvila Tent at Helsinki Festival - Helsinki, Finland

August 27 - Cirkus - Stockholm, Sweden

August 29 - Mojo - Hamburg, Germany

August 30-31 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, Netherlands

September 1 - Dr Koncerthuset - Copenhagen, Denmark - SOLD OUT

September 3 - Silent Green - Berlin, Germany

September 4 - Grand Rex - Paris, France

September 5 - Olt - Antwerp, Belgium - SOLD OUT

October 5 - Austin City Limits Music Festival - Austin, TX

October 12 - Austin City Limits Music Festival - Austin, TX

Photo Credit: Larry Niehues

