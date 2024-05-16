Aussie Psych-Rockers Babe Rainbow to Play US Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Australia’s favorite “stoner-pop” psychedelic band Babe Rainbow are thrilled to announce their upcoming North American tour dates.

With tickets on sale this Friday, May 17th, Babe Rainbow will be bringing their psychedelic groove across the US, with shows in cities such Boston, Chicago, New York City, Nashville, Philadelphia and more.

Babe Rainbow’s upcoming romp across the US comes right after their recent single “Retrograde”, the first from several musical releases to come this year. “Retrograde” is now available across music platforms worldwide. The new track sees Babe Rainbow welcome Spring’s sunset and warmth with this mellow diddy track.

"Retrograde", out now via Eureka / AWAL, pulls the listener into the body for some deep listening. A standalone single produced by Kyle Mullarky, who crafted a West Coast sound around Allah-lahs and many others at his Malibu studio ranch, was recorded during the band's last trip to the US.

BABE RAINBOW 2024 US TOUR DATES

August 23rd, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Outset

August 24th, 2024 - Lexington, KY - Expansion Festival

August 25th, 2024 - Nashville, TN - The MIL

August 27th, 2024 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall

August 28th, 2024 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

August 29th, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

August 30th, 2024 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

August 31st, 2024 - Queens, NY - Rockaway Beach

BABE RAINBOW BIO

Known for their boogie psychedelia and throwback surf cult imagery, Babe Rainbow are an Australian "stoner pop" band.

The group was formed in 2015 by Jack Crowther (aka Cool Breez), Angus Dowling, and Elliot O'Reilly, who lurked at the kiosks around Rainbow Bay. The three of them worked for John Cutts, a local grower near Tropical Fruit World in Duranbah, NSW. The guys at John's farm were churning out kale long before it became trendy.



While Babe Rainbow's musical style was originally rooted in 60's psych and 70's French surf-pop, it has evolved throughout its career to incorporate woodland bop and folk disco, dub, dance, and international grooves while maintaining an Aquarian quality through Dowling's musical spacemen singing style and Cool Breez's chiming guitar sounds.



Their first release, The Babe Rainbow EP, was recorded at an office space in Murwillumbah, with support from national broadcaster triple j as well as King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard label Flightless Records. In 2017, they released their debut album produced by Stu Mackenzie and toured internationally with King Gizzard, Allah Las, Tomorrow's Tulips, and French synth wave band La Femme.



Having signed with and released their debut album in 2017 with 30th Century on Columbia, Double Rainbow (2018) and Today (2019) followed, completing their three-record deal. Babe Rainbow now owns all their masters and future releases through their own label, Eureka! with the help of AWAL Music.



Babe Rainbow is powered by hobie swallowtails.

Photo credit: Jordan Mallane

Comments