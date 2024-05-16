Louisa Stancioff to Embark on Summer Tour for 'When We Were Looking' Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Maine-based indie folk singer/songwriter Louisa Stancioff has announced an 18-date summer tour in support of her Yep Roc Records debut, When We Were Looking.

Beginning June 21 in Falmouth, MA, she will co-headline six shows in the Northeast with the Oshima Brothers followed by six Western U.S dates supporting labelmates Blitzen Trapper. A complete list of dates is below, and tickets are now on sale.

Leading up to the album’s release, Stanicoff released four singles with videos, including two Matt Gaillet-directed videos: “Gold,” “the spare, starry” (Autumn Roses) album opener and “Cigarette,” a “tender folk track that highlights her gently lilting voice” (Brooklyn Vegan), as well as a self-directed video for “Nobody’s Watching,” and the Jamie Oshima-directed “Alice.”

During the 2024 Folk Alliance International conference in Kansas City, MO, Stanicoff filmed a No Depression Session featuring live versions of three songs from the album, including “Cigarette,” “Alice,” and “Gold” – watch here.

Produced by Sam Kassirer (Josh Ritter, Craig Finn) at the Great North Sound Society in Parsonsfield, ME, the collection was written and recorded through a transitional and transient period filled with heartbreak and uncertainty, When We Were Looking is the raw and unflinching work of a nomadic soul who spent stints living in Alaska, California, New York, and North Carolina before returning home to her native Maine—one that holds nothing back in its bittersweet reckonings with pain, healing, acceptance, and growth.

Louisa Stancioff Tour Dates

May 30 - Prism Analog - Portland, ME

May 31 - Club Moss - Noblesboro, ME

June 21 - Cape Symphony - Falmouth, MA*

June 22 Sugarloaf Performing Arts Center - Chester, NY*

June 23 - 118 North - Wayne, PA*

June 24 - Jammin Java - Washington, DC*

June 25 - Heaven Can Wait - New York, NY*

June 26 - The Rockwell - Somerville, MA*

July 3 - Center For The Arts - Crested Butte, CO^

July 6 - Bluebird Theater - Denver, CO^

July 7 - Mesa Theater - Grand Junction, CO^

July 9 - St Regis Big Stars Bright Nights - Park City, UT^

July 12 - The Wilma - Missoula, MT^

July 13 - The District - Spokane, WA^

July 20 - Skal - Vinalhaven, ME

July 26 - Fogtown Brewing Company - Ellsworth, ME

Aug 15 - Camden Art Walk - Camden, ME

Aug 30 - Under The Oaks Festival - Farmington, ME

*with Oshima Brothers

^with Blitzen Trapper

When We Were Looking Tracklisting:

1. Gold

2. Nobody’s Watching

3. Alice

4. All F*ck’d Up

5. Emma

6. Quarantine

7. Cigarette

8. Seams

9. End Of Your Song

Photo credit: Matt Galliet

