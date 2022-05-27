K-Pop Group Seventeen Shares 4th Studio Album 'Face the Sun'

K-pop stage-breakers SEVENTEEN are back with their 4th studio album Face the Sun.

Arriving 2 years and 8 months after their last full-length album, Face the Sun taps into the 13-piece act's candid ruminations on their fears and aspirations in reaching for greater heights.

By likening their greatest fear and simultaneously their ultimate goal to the 'Sun,' SEVENTEEN boldly express their determination to venture forth through the lead single "HOT." The accompanying video for the hip-hop based track is packed with intricate motifs and snippets of the song's riveting choreography, raising anticipation for the high-caliber performances of the track to come.

Including "HOT" and the act's first English single "Darl+ing" released in April, the new album consists of 9 tracks in total: "DON QUIXOTE," "March," "Domino," "Shadow," "'bout you," "IF you leave me" and "Ash." As one of the team's main producers and the leader of its vocal team, WOOZI co-wrote all 9 tracks.

Face the Sun set an all-time high pre-order sales record for SEVENTEEN early on, surpassing the 2 million mark a week ahead of its release.

The K-pop performance powerhouse will showcase live performances of selected tracks from the album during their comeback show on HYBE Labels' official YouTube channel at 7 PM KST on May 28.

Racking up 2 billion streams and selling 10 million albums, SEVENTEEN-comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO-has rocketed to the forefront of the music scene fueled by a fiercely independent spirit and a nonpareil in-house creative ecosystem.

The group's innovative structure hinges on the interplay of three units: hip-hop, vocal, and performance. Living up to the title of "K-pop Stage-breakers," SEVENTEEN has unassumingly made history and become one of the biggest groups ever due to their world-class synchronization, jaw-dropping choreography, and tight teamwork.

Moving at an unparalleled pace, the K-pop stage-breakers made their U.S. television debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden in January 2021 and followed it with unforgettable performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and MTV's Fresh Out Live.

SEVENTEEN's latest EP Attacca debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart and No. 13 on the Billboard 200. It sold over 1.3 million copies in the first week of release, earning the K-pop superstars the "quintuple million seller" title as it joins their last four consecutive releases-An Ode, Heng:garæ and ; [Semicolon], Your Choice-in selling over 1 million copies each.

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the new music video here: