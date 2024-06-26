Justine Blazer Releases New Music Video For 'Ain't No Cure Like The Blues'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Justine Blazer has released the music video for her chart-topping single, "Ain't No Cure Like The Blues," in collaboration with Lauren Anderson.

watch!

Recorded in legendary Muscle Shoals, AL, and written and produced by Blazer and Anderson, this blues track features Stephen Hanner on harmonica, Lou Molitch on guitar, Alan Baker on keys, Brian Jones on bass, and Isaac Velasquez on drums, percussion, djembe, and conga drums.

Since its release, "Ain't No Cure Like The Blues" has made a significant impact on the music charts, debuting at #2 on the iTunes USA Blues chart and reaching #8 on the iTunes Canada Blues chart. It was added to Spotify's "Got Blues" playlist and Joe Bonamassa's "Cutting Edge Blues" playlist, reached #10 on the Play MPE charts and is currently nominated for a HIMAward for "Best Blues Song." The HIMAwards will take place on July 18, 2024, at the Avalon Theater in Hollywood, CA. Additionally, Justine won the silver medal at the Global Music Awards this week in the Blues category for "Ain't No Cure Like the Blues" and the song was also nominated for an Elite Music Award.

Blazer's outstanding talent has also earned her an impressive 18 nominations for the Josie Music Awards, which will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN. Her nominations span various categories, including Music Producer of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Jazz/Blues Vocalist of the Year, Jazz/Blues/Soul Artist of the Year, Holiday Album of the Year ("JOY!"), Blues Song of the Year ("Blaze The Night Away"), Holiday Song of the Year ("Make Christmas Last Forever"), Holiday Song of the Year ("Wrap Me Up"), Best Performance in a Music Video ("Cold Day in Hell"), Pop/Contemporary/Dance Song of the Year ("Dragonfly"), Multi-Genre Song of the Year ("Walls"), Vocal Event of the Year ("Spread Hope, Send Love Around the World"), Jazz Song of the Year ("Summer Days"), and several Songwriter Achievement nominations, including:

"Joy in the Season" by Cara Paige (Songwriters: Cara Paige, Justine Blazer & Corey Lee Barker)

"Show Me" by Justine Blazer (Songwriters: Justine Blazer & Lou Molitch)

"13th Rose" by Amy McAllister (Songwriters: Amy McAllister, Justine Blazer, Mike Fury & Corey Lee Barker)

"No Regrets" by Justine Blazer (Songwriters: Justine Blazer & Tom Bender)

"Beautiful Diamond" by Justine Blazer (Songwriters: Justine Blazer, Shawn Sackman & Corey Lee Barker)

Justine also recently mixed and mastered Phil Kanakis's "Prayer for Peace," which debuted at #1 on iTunes New Age charts in Greece and #17 on the USA New Age charts. Her rise in the music industry is a testament to her extraordinary talent and dedication.

About Justine Blazer:

Justine Blazer is a distinguished international producer, vocalist, songwriter, sync/TV composer, and recording artist. Her remarkable achievements include six #1 iTunes charting singles, #1 positions on Amazon Best Seller and New Releases lists, Top 20 Billboard charting, Apple Music charting, and Music Row-charting hits. Justine is an active member of The Recording Academy (GRAMMYS Voter), the Country Music Association, the Academy of Country Music, the Americana Music Association, and theAudio Engineering Society.

Hailing from Detroit, MI, and currently based in Nashville, Justine has shared the stage with notable artists such as Jason Aldean, Justin Moore, Lee Brice, Kathy Mattea, Regis Philbin, Lonestar, and Bucky Covington. Her talent and influence have garnered endorsements from prominent brands including Luna Guitars, Dean Guitars, Ram Trucks, Chrysler Incorporated, Antares, RME, Pro Media Training, and Mojave Microphones.

Justine's accolades include multiple International Awards such as the Josie Music Awards(2023 winner of 'Blues Album of the Year'), Intercontinental Music Awards, World Songwriting Awards, Radio Music Awards, Indie Music Channel Awards, Global Music Awards, the Detroit Blues Challenge, and the Ram Trucks Battle of the Bands. She was also a finalist in the 2023 USA Songwriting Competition and a nominee for the Detroit Music Awards.

Her TV appearances include "American Super Group" on MTV, and her music has been featured in TV shows and movies like "The Young and the Restless" on CBS, "A Treasure for Christmas" on the Lifetime Network, and the Telly Award-winning movie "Hashtag Blessed" on Prime Video, Tubi, and Redbox. Her popular single "Good Trouble" was showcased on CMT and TCN.

As a GRAMMY voter since 2020, Justine has attended the 64th and 65th GRAMMY Award Shows in Las Vegas and Los Angeles as a Balloted Artist. Currently, she performs live weekly around Nashville, works on various TV/sync projects, produces and writes for multiple artists, and is preparing to release new music for 2024 and 2025.

For more information, visit www.justineblazer.com and connect with her on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

