Justin Bieber Releases Music Video For 'ETA' Exclusively on Apple Music

Justin Bieber just dropped a brand new music video for "ETA" exclusively on Apple Music.

Watch the full video now: http://apple.co/JBVideos

From the creative minds of Justin Bieber and director Michael D. Ratner, this is the exclusive visual of the hit song "ETA" off of Justin's seventh studio album Changes, now the #1 album worldwide.

"ETA" is the first in a collection of brand new music videos from Changes that will launch exclusively on Apple Music over the coming weeks.





Related Articles View More Music Stories