Advertisement

Justin Bieber Releases Music Video For 'ETA' Exclusively on Apple Music

Article Pixel Feb. 18, 2020  
Justin Bieber Releases Music Video For 'ETA' Exclusively on Apple Music

Justin Bieber just dropped a brand new music video for "ETA" exclusively on Apple Music.

Watch the full video now: http://apple.co/JBVideos

From the creative minds of Justin Bieber and director Michael D. Ratner, this is the exclusive visual of the hit song "ETA" off of Justin's seventh studio album Changes, now the #1 album worldwide.

"ETA" is the first in a collection of brand new music videos from Changes that will launch exclusively on Apple Music over the coming weeks.



Zoey's Playlist on NBC


Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Cecile Believe Announces Debut EP MADE IN HEAVEN
  • Os Mutantes Return with New Album ZZYZX
  • Hello Halo To Release New Single 'Our Tomorrow Is You' March 6
  • Ellis Releases New Single 'Embarrassing'
    • Advertisement