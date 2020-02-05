Justin Bieber Becomes First Artist to Reach 50M Subscribers on YouTube

Justin Bieber is now officially the first artist to reach 50 million subscribers on his YouTube artist channel. This new milestone solidifies Bieber as the most subscribed artist on YouTube. With over 20 billion views across the platform to date, this is the latest of many record breaking moments Bieber has accomplished as a YouTube Creator over the course of his career. This announcement also comes with news that Bieber's highly-anticipated YouTube Original series, "Justin Bieber: Seasons," now ranks as YouTube Originals' most-watch debut episode in its first week to date, reaching over 97 countries worldwide.

Bieber has earned over 3 billion views on YouTube in the past 12 months, with significant viewership across the United States, India, Brazil, Indonesia, and the Philippines. His most recent music video for latest single, "Yummy," debuted in the #1 slot on the YouTube Global Top Videos chart and has reached the Top Songs charts in over 50 countries and territories. The video, which premiered on YouTube, has over 150 million views to date and adds to his legacy of monumental music videos.

Episode one of "Justin Bieber: Seasons" secured the highest opening week of any YouTube Originals project ever, reaching viewers in over 97 countries. The series brings Bieber home to YouTube to give fans a full circle look at his life and chronicles the making of Bieber's first album in four years with a raw, powerful and intimate look at Bieber's process of creating new music and the motivation for this new album told through the lens of his closest confidants, friends, collaborators and Bieber himself. With brand new music scoring the episodes, Bieber reflects on the highs and lows of growing up in the public eye as he invites his fans on the journey leading up to the release of the highly-anticipated and most personal album of his career - CHANGES - due February 14th via RBMG/Def Jam Recordings.

New episodes of "Justin Bieber: Seasons" premiere free with ads each Monday and Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT beginning January 27. Fans can sign up for YouTube Premium to get early access to new episodes and watch the series ad-free.

Justin Bieber became a creator on YouTube over 13 years ago in January 2007. YouTube was home to a variety of homemade videos Bieber created showcasing his spin on songs from artists like Usher, Ne-Yo and Stevie Wonder, accumulating thousands of views. Fast forward to 2015, Bieber's clip for smash hit "Sorry" was one of the ten fastest videos to reach 1 billion views, reaching the milestone in just 137 days. "Sorry" has amassed 3.2 billion views to date. Bieber continues to create unique, one of a kind content that connects him with his fans across the globe.

Looking for more stats on the success of Justin Bieber on YouTube? We've got you covered. Below are some interesting stats about Bieber's video views to date.

Justin Bieber is credited on six videos in the Billion Views Club:

● Justin Bieber - Sorry (PURPOSE : The Movement)

● Justin Bieber - Baby ft. Ludacris (Official Music Video)

● Justin Bieber - What Do You Mean? (Official Music Video)

● Justin Bieber - Love Yourself (Official Music Video)

● DJ Khaled - I'm The One ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne (Official Video)

● Skrillex and Diplo - "Where Are Ü Now" with Justin Bieber (Official Video)





