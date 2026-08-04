Junior Pro to Release New Album COOL, Shares SPORTS! Single

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Junior Pro, known for collaborating with Kacey Musgraves, has announced a new album titled COOL, set for release via Easy Does It Records. Alongside the announcement, the artist shared a new single and accompanying video for the track SPORTS!.

Nashville based songwriter, producer, and Kacey Musgraves collaborator Junior Pro (aka Kyle Ryan) today has announced their new LP Cool, due out September 18th via Easy Does It Records. He's also shared lead single 'SPORTS!,' a high-octane, angular reflection about the strange nature of relationships as they evolve in intensity. Today's announcement follows the release of album singles 'Queen of Never,' 'Coq Au Vin,' and 'The Other End.'

'I was tired of my distant stare when the topic came up,' they explain. 'I decided to finally mine deep for my contribution to our favorite number one small talk time suck. Sports!'

'After years of collaboration with every type of artist, musically, I am a confused chameleon. I worked by myself writing, recording and mixing in the cracks of normal life over the course of the last 2 years. Alone was tough with only my own delusion to bounce ideas off of, i knew i needed help. So the only logical conclusion… to finish the record alone and lose my god damn mind. My dear friend and long time collaborator Natalie Prass sang on the song Cool.'

Photo Credit: Emory Brown



Photo Credit: Emory Brown

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