Highway Home Releases New Single NEVER HAD NOTHING

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Rising country trio Highway Home released their latest single 'Never Had Nothing' via Warner Records. Written by the trio alongside Corey Crowder (Morgan Wallen, Chris Young), 'Never Had Nothing' is another example of the kind of nostalgic country Highway Home is re-infusing back into the genre. Built on their three-part harmonies and feel-good melody, the song captures that rush of finding the person who makes every past fling – and even a good bourbon buzz – pale in comparison.

'Never Had Nothing' is the third preview track in advance of their debut EP 'No More Drinkin' Songs.' The 6-track collection, produced solely by Ryan Gore (Kacey Musgraves, Thomas Rhett), brings back '90s/early 2000s country with a three-part harmonic twist. Earlier preview tracks include 'No More Drinkin' Songs,' the honky-tonk title track that puts a fresh spin on the classic country drinking-and-love song, and 'Never Grow Up,' a windows-down reflection on summer nights, backroad drives and the hometown memories you never really leave behind.

The trio – composed of Eamon Owen, Conner Sweeny and Stanton Langley – is building a reputation for their tight, three-part harmonies and timeless guitar riffs, which have already drawn them comparisons to legends like the Rascal Flatts, Alabama, and Diamond Rio. They've already shared stages with legends including George Birge, Ashley Cooke, Sarah Evans and Priscilla Block and transitioned from 'performing in front of 15 people to CMA Fest in one year' (Country Hub). Each a lead singer and esteemed songwriter in their own right, Highway Home are reviving golden-era country with their own unique edge.

Upcoming Highway Home Performances

August 27 - Kansas City, MO - KC Live! (George Birge Support)

September 19 - Piqua, OH - Rock Piqua

October 15 - Erie, PA - Warner Theatre (Tracy Lawrence Support)

October 16 - Saginaw, MI - The Theater at the Dow Event Center (Tracy Lawrence Support)

October 17 - Mount Vernon, KY - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center - New Barn (Tracy Lawrence Support)

November 6 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone (George Birge Support)

November 7 - Springfield, IL - Boondocks Pub (George Birge Support)

About Highway Home

Highway Home is a harmony-driven country trio blending heartfelt songwriting, tight vocals, and a sound rooted in late '90s/early 2000s country. Made up of singer-songwriters Eamon Owen, Conner Sweeny, and Stanton Langley, the group delivers nostalgic melodies with a fresh edge. Born in the South and built in Nashville, Highway Home is where country storytelling meets unforgettable harmony.

Photo Credit: Jacob Powers



Photo Credit: Jacob Powers

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