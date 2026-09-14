Agadez, Italian Singer-Songwriter, to Perform at DROM

Italian singer-songwriter Agadez will present an acoustic performance of her album Queendoms at Manhattan venue DROM, featuring a special appearance by violinist and composer Mauro Durante. The event is presented by World Music Institute, and will take place on Wednesday, November 18 at 7pm.

AGADEZ is an Italian singer-songwriter and composer, passionate about the Sacred Feminine and Archeo-Mythology. In her collaborations with Willem Dafoe, Franco Battiato, Marina Abramovic and Robert Wilson, she explored the intersections of cinema, music, and performance, intertwining spiritual research with artistic expression. This led to a solo musical work that, while rooted in world music, transcends genres to create syncretic and evocative atmospheres. Her instruments of choice are voice, frame drum, and guitar. Her sounds evoke archaic mythologies and tribal worlds.

In 2023, she wrote and composed her first solo album, QUEENDOMS, conceived as a musical journey through the archaic feminine cults that followed the primordial one of the Great Mother - with the contribution of musicians such as Angélique Kidjo, Glen Velez, and Loire Cotler (the voice of DUNE). In 2024, she began collaborating with Antonio Forcione, an internationally renowned composer and guitarist. QUEENDOMS Unplugged is the result of their encounter - a new acoustic version of the album. In 2026, AGADEZ began a collaboration with Mauro Durante, expanding the musical and ritual language of her research in the world of Taranta.

QUEENDOMS at DROM will feature a lineup brought together for the first time in a musical ritual led by Agadez and Mauro Durante - a voyage through the Sacred Feminine of the Mediterranean, from the ancient goddesses of QUEENDOMS to those of Taranta, all to the beat of Sacred Drums.

﻿Mauro Durante (violinist, percussionist and composer) is a visionary inheritor of the folk roots of his native Salento, in Italy's Puglia region. He leads the internationally acclaimed and award-winning Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino (founded in 1975 by Durante's family), playing in all major world music festivals.

Durante is considered as a key figure in reinventing pizzica music for today, making "Taranta" the most vibrant and relevant form of Italian roots music. Besides leading CGS, Mauro's duo project with British guitarist and producer Justin Adams earned many awards and international praise, showing their ability to turn a fusion project into a fully realised and unique unit.

Mauro Durante toured the world for many years with Ludovico Einaudi, and has collaborated with Piers Faccini, Ibrahim Maalouf, Ballake Sissoko, Jovanotti, Stewart Copeland, Sam Lee, Enzo Avitabile, Nickodemus, Justin Adams, and Red Baraat, bringing a contemporary edge along with his deep feel for tradition.

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