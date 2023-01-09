Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Juliana Tucker Releases New Single 'The Great Indoors'

Juliana Tucker Releases New Single 'The Great Indoors'

Tucker's new EP will be coming March 3rd.

Jan. 09, 2023  

Emerging pop singer and songwriter Juliana Tucker is kicking off 2023 with the release of her new single "The Great Indoors" and the announcement that her debut EP, also titled The Great Indoors, will be coming March 3rd. The new ballad is a personal reflection of self.

"'The Great Indoors' is my most meaningful song to date," shares Juliana. "Not only is it the title track off my debut EP, but it's the only song I wrote within the confined walls of my 1-bedroom apartment during the peak of the pandemic. This song encompasses what my entire EP communicates: the journey of growing up. 'The Great Indoors' is about finding comfort in solitude and learning how to look within ourselves for happiness rather than finding it elsewhere. It's a song for anyone who lives life for themselves rather than living life to please someone else. It forces you to look within yourself. When I first wrote this song, it made me emotional. When I sing it now, I'm reminded of all the difficult days and moments I endured in the pandemic and how much stronger I am today. To be able to have written something so meaningful and bright from something so dark is exactly why I started writing music to begin with. I'm grateful I was able to tell my story and am honored to have the opportunity to share it with the world."

Juliana will perform "The Great Indoors" live for the first time in front of an audience on Tuesday, January 17th at The Hotel Café in Hollywood as part of the Writer's Block songwriter showcase. Tickets are on sale now - PRESS HERE for more info and to purchase.

The Great Indoors EP beautifully showcases the Los Angeles-born and based artist's vocal and songwriting talents. The independent 6-song collection, also featuring the previously released singles "Let Me Let Loose," "Bad Friends" and "Breakup High," digs deep into raw and honest emotions and what it means to know oneself through the lens of all relationships from romance to friendship.

Juliana Tucker crafts thought-provoking and playful lyrics that are brought to life with her distinctive soft vocal tonality in the style electropop, indie pop, pop ballads, and melodic rapping. Having grown up in Los Angeles in a family with deep musical roots, Juliana eventually found herself singing on American Idol at 16-years-old, where she notably made it past the infamous "Hollywood Round" and Steven Tyler deemed, "you have the IT factor."

Since debuting in the fall of 2020 with her original songs, Tucker has racked up over 220,000 streams on Spotify, while garnering media attention and support from the likes of Culture Collide, CelebMix, LA Weekly, Dunkin' Latte Lounge, Bandsintown, Bello Magazine, Celeb Secrets, Play Too Much and many more.

Watch the new visualizer here:

Photo credit: STILLVIKA



Bay Area Sister Duo OTRA Debuts Dream Machine Photo
Bay Area Sister Duo OTRA Debuts 'Dream Machine'
Otra is a duo of two sisters. Recorded at their home in foggy Pacifica, CA, their debut album 'I’m Not That Way' (out digitally on Feb 10, 2023 via Thirty Something Records) documents their journey as they learn to see themselves more clearly and exist outside of expectations. Watch the new lyric video now!
Greensky Bluegrass Announce 2023 Colorado Amphitheater Run Photo
Greensky Bluegrass Announce 2023 Colorado Amphitheater Run
Greensky Bluegrass has announced their annual Colorado amphitheater run. This year the band will play two special “Evening With” performances at the Dillon Amphitheater Sept 13 and 14 before heading to the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre for two more performances Sept 15 and 16. Check out the tour dates now!
Third Man Records Announces Vault Pkg. #55 - The White Stripes Photo
Third Man Records Announces Vault Pkg. #55 - The White Stripes
In addition to a new mono remix of the entire album on red and white LPs, this package includes a red glitter 7' with Jack White's original solo demos of Elephant fan favorite 'Hypnotize,' a DVD with never-before-seen footage from the era, and a 28-page booklet of previously-unshared photos, all housed in a custom slipcase.
Supersuckers Metal Marty Releases Debut Album Photo
Supersuckers' Metal Marty Releases Debut Album
Drop the needle on the opening number “Magic City” from the cheekily named METAL MARTY'S GREATEST HITS, the new solo album by Supersuckers guitarist METAL MARTY, and for the next 35 minutes you will be taken on a tour of Magic City, Idaho, an unusual lakeside resort town with a penchant for partying and no shortage of odd characters.

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Miley Cyrus Sings New Single 'Flowers' In TeaserVIDEO: Miley Cyrus Sings New Single 'Flowers' In Teaser
January 9, 2023

Watch a video of Miley Cyrus singing her new single, 'Flowers,' in a teaser. 2023 finds Miley the strongest and most confident she’s ever been, with the music and imagery of Endless Summer Vacation serving as a reflection of the strength she’s found in focusing on both her physical and mental well-being.
Josh Ross Celebrates the Release of New Track 'Trouble'Josh Ross Celebrates the Release of New Track 'Trouble'
January 9, 2023

“Trouble” was co-written by Josh along with Mason Thornley and was just featured in the January 5th episode of Fox’s hit TV series “Welcome To Flatch” which is currently available to watch on Fox and Hulu. Additionally, Josh recently performed “Trouble” on Access Carolina, while in town for the Bailey Zimmerman tour.
Amsterdam Indie Dance Trio Mike Rogers Release 'Get High'Amsterdam Indie Dance Trio Mike Rogers Release 'Get High'
January 9, 2023

Amsterdam trio Mike Rogers have released heir latest single 'Get High' speaks of a psychedelic experience. Mike Mago, TWR72 and the lead singer of Kita Menari have joined forces to craft something which is unlike anything you’ve heard before. 
Ryan Hamilton Releasing New Album 'Haunted By The Holy Ghost' In MarchRyan Hamilton Releasing New Album 'Haunted By The Holy Ghost' In March
January 9, 2023

Hailed by Spin Magazine as one of the ‘35 Best Lesser Known Artists of the Last 35 Years’, the Fort Worth, Texas-based musician released his first solo album, ‘Hell of a Day’, back in 2015. Prior to this, Hamilton had experienced success across North America and Canada with former band Smile Smile.
Big Loud Records Signs Songland Winner Griffen PalmerBig Loud Records Signs Songland Winner Griffen Palmer
January 9, 2023

Developing an affinity for music at a young age, the Ontario native grew up in a musical family, with early influences including John Mayer, Kings of Leon, Elton John, The Eagles, and Bruce Hornsby. Palmer's father bought him a drum kit in elementary school and challenged him to develop an appreciation for not just the sound.
share