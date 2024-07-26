Lily Lane Releases New Soul-Infused Anthem 'Crisis'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lily Lane has just dropped her new single "Crisis", which is inspired by the beginning of a relationship, the excitement of the unknown and the start of something new.

The songwriter explains, “This song stems from a phrase I had written in my journal 6 months after a monumental breakup when I met my now fiance. “I'm in a crisis, but I kind of love it.” I had promised myself I’d be single for a year and just do exactly what I wanted to do and be selfish and all the things I felt like I hadn’t been doing in the relationship I was in for 5 years prior. Meeting my fiance really threw me into a crisis because all of a sudden the thing I wanted to do was be with them and that was contradictory to everything I thought I wanted.”

The intoxicating soul-infused, electro pop track shimmers brightly with a feel-good melody, dance-worthy beat and empowering lyrics that uplift the listener and inject them with a burst of energy. Lane shares, “The sounds of this song were inspired by Pride Month, the club and the feeling of dancing with your friends in the summer, sweaty and uninhibited.”

“Crisis” touches on the emotions of giving up power and being vulnerable and how it can be scary but beautiful at the same time. Capturing the feeling of butterflies, the track perfectly depicts the mix of excitement and nerves along with the infatuation you get for someone at the beginning of a potential new romance.

“Crisis” follows the release of Lane’s previous single “I Do,” both of which are from her new self-proclaimed “lovergirl era.” Lane shares, “The last song I released was really about the end of the courting stage, getting married, feeling safe and settled, this song is the exact opposite. It is about the beginning, the unknown and the thrill of it.”

Lane has had a lot of success in the sync space landing placements with the likes of Pretty Little Liars, Netflix and numerous makeup advertisements. Her music has been featured in numerous Spotify editorial playlists and garnered rave reviews from the likes of NYLON, Just Jared and Earmilk. She is a captivating performer and has rocked stages from a packed Madison Square Garden singing for the Knicks, opening for Big Time Rush, JoJo and Hot Chelle Rae at KIIS Concert at the Xfinity Center in Massachusetts, to an unforgettable set at West Hollywood Pride Festival opening for Jessie J and Madison Beer to a sold out headline show at the Peppermint Club in Los Angeles.

