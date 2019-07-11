Joshua Radin Shares Shares HERE, RIGHT NOW Title Track From Upcoming Album
Internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Joshua Radin announces his new album Here, Right Now will be released on October 4th 2019 via his new label home, Nettwerk Music Group. Today, he shares the album's title track, which features vocals from Maria Taylor and serves as a reminder to Radin to stay focused on the present.
Produced by Tony Berg with an array of guest vocalists and musicians, including Berg's daughter Z Berg, the aforementioned Maria Taylor, Alex Greenwald (Phantom Planet) and Danny Burke, Here, Right Nowis comprised of seven original tracks and two covers (Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down" and The Rolling Stones' "She Smiled Sweetly") that tackle themes of broken relationships, rescue, friendship and self-determination, all delivered with Radin's silvery, intimate tenor.
In celebration of the new album, Radin will team up with iconic indie duo The Weepies for a fall tour presented by SiriusXM's Coffee House with special guest Lily Kershaw. The tour kicks off with two shows on October 8th and 9th at the legendary Troubadour in West Hollywood, CA. Additional cities include San Francisco, Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, New York (two shows), Philadelphia and wrapping up in Nashville on November 9th. Tickets are on sale now. For tour updates and more information visitwww.joshuaradin.com.
JOSHUA RADIN ON TOUR:
All Dates Are Presented By SiriusXM Coffee House Unless Otherwise Noted
August 17 - Amagansett, NY @ Stephen Talkhouse*
September 19 - Vancouver, BC @ Rio Theatre*
October 8 - West Hollywood, CA @ The Troubadour
October 9 - West Hollywood, CA @ The Troubadour
October 11- San Jose, CA @ Susan & Phil Hammer Theatre Center
October 12 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ The Fremont Theater
October 13 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
October 15 - Salem, OR @ Elsinore Theater
October 16 - Tacoma, WA @ McMenamins Elks Temple
October 17 - Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House & Event Center
October 18 - Park City, Utah @ George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Theater
October 19 - Ft. Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre
October 20 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
October 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre
October 23 - Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre
October 24 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
October 25 - Kent, OH @ Kent Stage
October 26 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall
October 27 - Cincinnati, OH @ Memorial Hall
October 29 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
October 30 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
November 1 - McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre
November 2 - Homer, NY @ Center for the Arts
November 3 - Boston, MA @ The Wilbur Theatre
November 5 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
November 6 - Washington, DC @ Sixth & I Historic Synagogue
November 7 - Charlotte, NC @ McGlohon Theater @ Spirit Square
November 8 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
November 9 - Nashville, TN @ James K. Polk Theater
November 13 - Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall
*headline tour date