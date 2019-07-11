Joshua Radin Shares Shares HERE, RIGHT NOW Title Track From Upcoming Album

Internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Joshua Radin announces his new album Here, Right Now will be released on October 4th 2019 via his new label home, Nettwerk Music Group. Today, he shares the album's title track, which features vocals from Maria Taylor and serves as a reminder to Radin to stay focused on the present.

Produced by Tony Berg with an array of guest vocalists and musicians, including Berg's daughter Z Berg, the aforementioned Maria Taylor, Alex Greenwald (Phantom Planet) and Danny Burke, Here, Right Nowis comprised of seven original tracks and two covers (Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down" and The Rolling Stones' "She Smiled Sweetly") that tackle themes of broken relationships, rescue, friendship and self-determination, all delivered with Radin's silvery, intimate tenor.

In celebration of the new album, Radin will team up with iconic indie duo The Weepies for a fall tour presented by SiriusXM's Coffee House with special guest Lily Kershaw. The tour kicks off with two shows on October 8th and 9th at the legendary Troubadour in West Hollywood, CA. Additional cities include San Francisco, Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, New York (two shows), Philadelphia and wrapping up in Nashville on November 9th. Tickets are on sale now. For tour updates and more information visitwww.joshuaradin.com.

JOSHUA RADIN ON TOUR:

All Dates Are Presented By SiriusXM Coffee House Unless Otherwise Noted

August 17 - Amagansett, NY @ Stephen Talkhouse*

September 19 - Vancouver, BC @ Rio Theatre*

October 8 - West Hollywood, CA @ The Troubadour

October 9 - West Hollywood, CA @ The Troubadour

October 11- San Jose, CA @ Susan & Phil Hammer Theatre Center

October 12 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ The Fremont Theater

October 13 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

October 15 - Salem, OR @ Elsinore Theater

October 16 - Tacoma, WA @ McMenamins Elks Temple

October 17 - Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House & Event Center

October 18 - Park City, Utah @ George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Theater

October 19 - Ft. Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre

October 20 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

October 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre

October 23 - Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre

October 24 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

October 25 - Kent, OH @ Kent Stage

October 26 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall

October 27 - Cincinnati, OH @ Memorial Hall

October 29 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

October 30 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

November 1 - McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

November 2 - Homer, NY @ Center for the Arts

November 3 - Boston, MA @ The Wilbur Theatre

November 5 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

November 6 - Washington, DC @ Sixth & I Historic Synagogue

November 7 - Charlotte, NC @ McGlohon Theater @ Spirit Square

November 8 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

November 9 - Nashville, TN @ James K. Polk Theater

November 13 - Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

*headline tour date





