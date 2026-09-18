Joshua Bell to Perform at bergenPAC with Pianist Peter Dugan
The Grammy Award-winning violinist and NPR host Peter Dugan will take the stage in Englewood, New Jersey.
Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC) will present internationally acclaimed violinist Joshua Bell with pianist Peter Dugan on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. The evening will also open with a special performance by students from The Elisabeth Morrow School and SuperChamber soloists, spotlighting talented young musicians from the local community before Bell and Dugan take the stage.
With a career spanning nearly four decades, Grammy Award-winning violinist Joshua Bell CBE is one of the most celebrated artists of his generation. He has performed with virtually every major orchestra in the world and appears regularly as a soloist, recitalist, chamber musician, conductor, and Music Director of the Academy of St Martin in the Fields.
Bell's distinguished honors include six Grammy Award nominations, Musical America's 'Instrumentalist of the Year,' recognition as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum, the Avery Fisher Prize, and the title of Indiana Living Legend. He was also awarded an honorary Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for services to music.
At bergenPAC, Bell will be joined by Peter Dugan, a pianist, composer, collaborator, and radio host known for his versatility across classical, jazz, and pop idioms. Dugan, host of NPR's From the Top, advocates for a classical music culture that is inclusive and welcoming to all, and is widely recognized for his dynamic performances and commitment to elevating young artists.
Dugan has appeared as a soloist, recitalist, and chamber musician across North America and around the world. His performance of Charles Ives' Fourth Symphony with the San Francisco Symphony and Michael Tilson Thomas was praised by the Los Angeles Times as 'stunning' and by the San Francisco Chronicle as 'fearlessly athletic.'
Tickets are on sale now through bergenPAC and Ticketmaster.
About Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC)
Founded in 2003, bergenPAC is a cultural hub in Englewood, New Jersey, offering a variety of world-class entertainment. Home to the renowned Performing Arts School, bergenPAC provides innovative arts education to thousands of students annually. With a rich history and commitment to community enrichment, bergenPAC continues to inspire and engage audiences of all ages.
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