Joshua Bassett Announces First-Ever Headline Tour

Singer, songwriter, and actor Joshua Bassett has revealed the details for his first-ever headline tour, Joshua Bassett's Tour. The 21-year-old's first live extravaganza will kick off in Toronto September 9 and stop at several iconic music venues such as New York City's Bowery Ballroom and Los Angeles' Troubadour, before heading to Europe. Buy tickets here.

This follows the groundswell of excitement surrounding Bassett's latest emotional single, "Doppelgänger." The multi-talented artist is building on the momentum he started in 2021 with the critically acclaimed "Crisis / Secret / Set Me Free."

The three songs amassed over 66 million streams and raised money for mental health organizations including a $20K donation from Bassett himself. Those songs, along with gems like "Feel Something" and his self-titled debut EP helped bring Bassett's total global streams to over 301 million.

The breakout star is set for an incredibly busy year as he finishes filming the third season of hit TV show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - which earned him a Kids' Choice Award for Favorite Male TV Star (Kids). Bassett also recently starred in the Disney+ Original film Better Nate Than Ever.

With much more exciting news on the horizon, Bassett establishes himself as a singer-songwriter with a knack for crafting painstakingly honest lyrics and unforgettable melodies that simply need to be heard, over and over again live!

Joshua Bassett may sing, write, act, and play multiple instruments, but he humbly identifies himself as "just a kid from San Diego who loves music." Long before starring in a Disney+ original series, generating millions of streams, and garnering widespread acclaim, he grew up surrounded by music in Oceanside, CA.

He played drums in church, taught himself ukulele, guitar, and piano, and wrote his first song for his homecoming date at 15. In addition to being homeschooled alongside his five sisters, he strengthened his voice in local theater productions. Bassett landed the lead role of Ricky in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series in 2019 and soon thereafter signed with Warner Records, unveiling his solo debut "Common Sense" in 2020.

Joshua Bassett's Tour Dates

9/9/2022 - Fri - Toronto, ON - Axis Lounge

9/12/2022 - Mon - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

9/14/2022 - Wed - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

9/16/2022 - Fri - Washington, D.C. - Union Stage

9/17/2022 - Sat - Philadelphia, PA - Foundry

9/19/2022 - Mon - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

9/22/2022 - Thu - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

9/24/2022 - Sat - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

9/26/2022 - Mon - San Diego, CA - Music Box

10/4/2022 - Tue - Paris, France - Les Etoiles

10/5/2022 - Thu - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Tolhuistuin

10/7/2022 - Fri - Hamburg, Germany - Kent

10/9/2022 - Sun - Berlin, Germany - Frannz

10/11/2022 - Tue - London, U.K. - O2 Academy Islington