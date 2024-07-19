Josh Turner Releases 'Somewhere With Her' Off New Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MCA Nashville recording artist Josh Turner released a new track, “Somewhere With Her,” from his forthcoming album This Country Music Thing which will be out August 16. Produced by Kenny Greenberg, the song was written by Rhett Akins, Will Bundy and Josh Miller. The track is about getting swept away in romantic longing, with a classic Turner ‘90s-country feel capturing a head-over-heels kind of love.

Turner sings about a man drifting off to a romantic getaway in his mind, even when engaged in conversation. He just can’t help himself – and neither could Turner. “This was the one that really just stuck with us,” he says. “The song just kept coming back over and over again” and it will be featured on Turner’s 10th studio album. “Somewhere With Her” follows the previously released songs “Heatin’ Things Up” and “Down In Georgia.”

Turner is on his Greatest Hits Tour throughout 2024 with tour dates spanning coast to coast. Ticket information can be found at HERE.

Upcoming Tour Dates

7/19 Trinidad, CA The Heights Casino (SOLD OUT) 7/20 Susanville, CA Lassen County Fair 7/21 Valley Center, CA Harrah's Resort Southern California 7/26 Urbana, IL Champaign County Fair 7/27 Des Plaines, IL Rivers Casino Des Plaines 8/7 Cobleskill, NY Schoharie County Sunshine Fair 8/10 Pocomoke, City, MD Great Pocomoke Fair 8/15 Catoosa, OK Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa 8/16 Lampe, MO Black Oak Mountain Amphitheater 8/17 Denton, TX North Texas Fair & Rodeo 8/22 Kennewick, WA Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo 8/23 Boise, ID Western Idaho Fair 8/24 Park City, UT The Amphitheater at Canyons Village 8/26 Monroe, WA The Evergreen State Fair 8/28 Salem, OR Oregon State Fair 9/6 Edgerton, WI Country Edge 9/7 Nekoosa, WI Ho-Chunk Gaming Nekoosa 9/14 Albuquerque, NM New Mexico State Fair 9/15 Scottsdale, AZ Talking Stick Resort 9/18 Merced, CA Merced Theatre 9/19 Bakersfield, CA Kern County Fair 9/20 Prescott, AZ Jim & Linda Lee Performing Arts Center 9/21 Sahuarita, AZ Desert Diamond Casino 9/26 Greensburg, PA The Palace Theatre 9/27 Williamsport, PA Community Arts Center 9/28 Lancaster, PA American Music Theatre 9/29 Keene, NH Colonial Performing Arts Center 10/1 Fryeburg, ME Fryeburg Fair 10/4 Perry, GA Georgia National Fair 10/5 Oak Grove, KY Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel 10/19 Las Vegas, NV Giddy Up Music Festival 10/25 Katy, TX Home Run Dugout 10/26 Helotes, TX Floore's Country Store 11/1 Florence, KY Turfway Park 11/2 Shipshewana, IN Blue Gate Performing Arts Center 11/14 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center 11/15 Jim Thorpe, PA Penn's Peak

About Josh Turner

With timeless songs like “Long Black Train” and “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” Turner’s five No. 1 singles include “Your Man,” of which the official music video surpassed 208 million views. To date, Turner has 5.2B release to date global streams. His album Long Black Train debuted 21 years ago and was certified Platinum by the RIAA with nearly 1.5M album sales, 1.4M track downloads and over 294.3M life-to-date streams. The lead single of the same name was also certified Platinum making up over 1.1M track downloads and over 242.2M global streams. In June 2021, Turner released Your Man Deluxe Edition, celebrating 15 years of Turner’s iconic double Platinum-selling album, as well as the mini documentary “Josh Turner Your Man 15th Anniversary” (Mini Doc).

The now certified triple-Platinum selling “Would You Go With Me,” featured on Your Man Deluxe Edition, experienced a viral surge across TikTok leading to a jump in streaming which landed the classic country tune on Spotify’s US Viral 50 along with Spotify Viral charts in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Iceland. A native of South Carolina, Turner has been nominated for three GMA Dove awards and won his first GMA Dove Award in 2021 for “I Saw The Light” featuring Sonya Isaacs, off his I Serve a Savior album. Turner and has been nominated for two GRAMMY Awards, five CMA Awards, two ACM Awards, one CMT Award, seven ACA Awards and has received six Inspirational Country Music Awards. Turner released his first Greatest Hits album in fall of 2023 and is currently crisscrossing America on The Greatest Hits Tour. To support music and arts education, he created The Josh Turner Scholarship Fund for the Arts to help students pursue their studies in these fields. Turner and his wife Jennifer, whom he met as a student at Nashville’s Belmont University, have four sons. For more information, please visit www.joshturner.com.

Photo Credit: David McClister

