Josh Levi Releases HYDRAULIC: FUELED UP With Brandy, Teezo Touchdown
The expanded album includes new collaborations and remixes as Levi's EU/UK tour kicks off in Berlin.
GRAMMY Award-nominated artist Josh Levi has released HYDRAULIC: FUELED UP, an expanded new edition of his acclaimed debut album available now via Raedio/Atlantic Records. The reimagined release includes previously unheard tracks including 'HOUSTON' (featuring Levi's fellow Texan, rapper Teezo Touchdown), a remix of the opening 'RODEO' (featuring Houston's own Kirko Bangz, whose own 'Drank In My Cup' inspired the original version), and a new spin on the album standout 'SAY IT' featuring multiplatinum, GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, and actress Brandy.
'FUELED UP continues the energy of HYDRAULIC through the idea of refueling – emotionally, creatively, and sonically repackaging the agenda,' says Josh Levi. 'The fuel becomes a metaphor for confidence, momentum, desire, and the energy it takes to show up fully in life and love the music feels upbeat, more percussive, and alive, doubling down on bringing movement, rhythm, and adrenaline into R&B for the summer.'
FUELED UP was first heralded earlier this summer with the smooth 'SWERVE.' Produced by Jack Rochon (Beyoncé, Kehlani) and co-written by Levi, Nija Charles (Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga), and Von Waters (Megan Thee Stallion, Summer Walker, Chris Brown), the track was accompanied by an official visualizer.
First released last October, HYDRAULIC was met with instant acclaim from such outlets as Billboard, which raved, 'HYDRAULIC isn't merely a debut LP; it's the progeny of one of Gen Z's most well-studied R&B students.' 'Josh Levi brings a new R&B style in this album,' declared EARMILK, 'while still combining past R&B influences in history.' The album – which features guest appearances from BEAM and FLO alongside production from multiplatinum hitmakers London On Da Track, MNEK, Poo Bear, Troy Taylor, Camper, Deputy, Koshy, and more – includes such favorites as the hypnotic 'FEEL THE BA$$ (Prelude) [Feat. BEAM],' the evocative slow jam 'HOLD ON,' the pulsing duet 'CRASH OUT (feat. FLO),' and the high energy hit 'DON'T GO,' the latter of which interpolates the Destiny's Child classic 'No, No, No' and is joined by an official music video – directed by London-based filmmaker Ben Cole (Alicia Keys, Kylie Minogue) with choreography by Sean Bankhead (FKA Twigs, Tate McRae). In addition, performances of 'DON'T GO' and 'I CAN'T GO OUTSIDE' were captured live from Vevo Studios.
Tracklist
DISC 1
1. RODEO REMIX FEAT. KIRKO BANGZ
2. HOUSTON FEAT. TEEZO TOUCHDOWN
3. SWERVE
4. SAY IT REMIX FEAT. BRANDY
5. SYSTEM OVERLOAD
DISC 2
1. RODEO
2. EMPTY
3. DON'T GO
4. CARE4ME
5. HOLD ON
6. THE ROOM
7. NAMEONIT
8. SAY IT
9. RNB
10. FEEL THE BA$S FT. BEAM
11. CRASH OUT ft. FLO
12. BURNT OUT
13. I CANT GO OUTSIDE
14. HOW ITS SUPPOSED TO BE
15. BIRTHDAY DANCE (BONUS)
Levi celebrated the album earlier this year with his HYDRAULIC TOUR 2026, a North American headline run highlighted by a special homecoming show at Houston, TX's House of Blues Houston as well as performances at such historic venues as Washington, DC's Union Stage and Los Angeles, CA's Troubadour. This weekend Levi will take the HYDRAULIC TOUR to Europe and the UK, beginning September 17 at Berlin's Privatclub followed by shows in Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris, Manchester, and London, culminating in a second Paris headline show added by popular demand after the first one sold out in under 24 hours. For complete details and ticket information, visit joshlevi.com.
This summer saw Levi join Lil Wayne as special guest at the Brandon, MS stop on his 20+ Years of Carter Classics Tour. Other recent highlights include a main stage performance at New Orleans, LA's Caesars Superdome kicking off ESSENCE's Festival of Culture 2026. In addition, EBONY celebrated June's Black Music Month by ranking him among its 'STAMPED: Gentlemen of Sound,' writing, 'With dance moves that can set any stage ablaze, Levi takes the cake for one of the most versatile standouts in the genre today.'
Named by PEOPLE among 'The 25 Emerging Musical Artists You Should Add to Your Playlist,' Levi spent the last few years winning over audiences with an array of show-stealing live appearances, including a festival debut performance at Dallas, TX's TwoGether Land. 2025 saw him ascend even higher, with Spotify declaring him among the year's 'Artists To Watch,' Billboard naming him July's 'R&B Rookie of the Month,' and a special guest run on R&B supergroup FLO's Access All Areas Tour.
Hydraulic Tour 2026 – EU/UK
September 17 – Berlin, Germany – Privatclub
September 21 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso
September 22 – Brussels, Belgium – Le Botanique
September 25 – Paris, France – La Boule Noire (SOLD OUT)
September 27 – Manchester, UK – The Deaf Institute
September 29 – London, UK – Oslo
October 2 – Paris, France – La Boule Noire
Photo Credit: david dickenson
Photo Credit: david dickenson
Photo Credit: david dickenson
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