FLO Release Sophomore Album THERAPY AT THE CLUB

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FLO has released THERAPY AT THE CLUB, the GRAMMY-nominated trio's second studio album, via EMI Records. The release arrives alongside a music video for the track Cry Ugly, directed by Jake Nava, Sienna Nava and Marlon Cang.

FLO's second album THERAPY AT THE CLUB reimagines the club not just as a place of nightlife, but as a site of confession, release and self-possession across the emotional arc of a night out, from pre-game to morning after. Leaning into dark, euphoric R&B and pop with diaristic storytelling, the record explores desire, heartbreak, confidence, and healing in real time, together. Written alongside Amy Allen (Olivia Dean), Steph Jones (Sabrina Carpenter, JADE), Julian Bunetta (Teddy Swims, Gracie Abrams), and Boy Matthews (TWICE, Zayn), and featuring contributions from previous collaborators Skippz, Oak Felder and Sevyn Streeter, THERAPY AT THE CLUB is a bold showcase of FLO's artistry, with extensive songwriting and production credits from the trio across the album.

Speaking about the album, FLO said:

'We're incredibly proud to finally share Therapy at the Club, our sophomore album with the world. It's a body of work that feels super personal to us, it's been a labour of love. For us, the club is more than just a night out, it's like therapy. I mean, where else do you feel more understood than in a girls bathroom on a night out…that's the vibe!

We've been very hands-on with the writing and creation of this project alongside our very special collaborators, and that's made it even more meaningful to us. This album represents where we are right now - honest, evolving, and unafraid to feel everything. We really hope you love it!'

The 16-track album includes the title track, first performed during the group's NPR Tiny Desk appearance, along with lead single Leak It and previously released songs Remedied and Don't Break Her Heart. FLO recently concluded a run of UK in-store acoustic shows billed as THERAPY IN SESSION, and the group is set to bring the THERAPY AT THE CLUB TOUR to Japan, Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia for its first headline dates in the region.

Therapy At The Club Tracklist

1 - Side Effects

2 - Small Doses

3 - Cry Ugly

4 - Leak It

5 - Touche

6 - I Can't Be High Around You Anymore

7 - Sober

8 - Therapy At The Club

9 - Remedied

10 - Pose Ft. Juicy J

11 - Call Me

12 - Sex In Peace Ft. Kwn

13 - Floating

14 - Miss U Missing Me

15 - Don't Break Her Heart

16 - Haterbooth

Therapy At The Club Asia Tour

21 Aug - Lalala Festival - Manila, Philippines

23 Aug - Lalala Festival - Jakarta, Indonesia

25 Aug - Capitol Theatre - Singapore

27 Aug - Zepp - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

29 Aug - Sphere Hall, EmpShere - Bangkok, Thailand

31 Aug - Toyosu PIT - Tokyo, JP

2 Sep - Zepp Namba - Osaka, JP

Photo Credit: Alex J Piper (hi-res available here)



Photo Credit: Alex J Piper (hi-res available here)

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