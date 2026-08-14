LAILA! & TEEZO TOUCHDOWN Release New Single & Video ANGEL

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LAILA! has released a new single and music video titled ANGEL featuring TEEZO TOUCHDOWN, marking the first time the R&B/pop artist has stepped behind the boards to produce a track for another artist alongside her own work. The song is out now across platforms via three times LOUDER/Warner Records.

Co-written and lead-produced by LAILA!, 'ANGEL' marks a pivotal creative milestone: for the first time, the Brooklyn wunderkind steps behind the boards to spearhead production for another artist on a single of her own. Serving as the primary architect behind the track's sound alongside collaboration on strings with Tyler Cole, she invites Teezo Touchdown directly into her self-built sonic universe, blending her silky melodies and buttery production with his signature theatrical lyrical flair for a high-voltage, sun-soaked romantic anthem.

The visual is a full-blown tropical fantasy. Filmed against the breathtaking backdrops of St. Thomas, the 'ANGEL' video steps straight into a vibrant daydream. LAILA! and Teezo strut through sun-drenched hillside streets, float through lush poolside estates, and light up sweeping waterfront vistas from golden hour into the shimmering night. It's carefree, ultra-glamorous, and effortlessly cool, serving as a visual flex that locks 'ANGEL' as the undisputed new addition to the soundtrack of your summer.

This release of 'ANGEL' lands right on the heels of LAILA! securing her second consecutive spot in Billboard's coveted 21 Under 21 class for 2026. It follows her critically acclaimed debut album, Gap Year!, named among the Best of 2024 by Pitchfork, VIBE, and Complex, and globally viral smashes 'Like That!' and 'Not My Problem,' which dominated the top five of Billboard's TikTok Top 50 for six weeks while charting on Hot R&B Songs. Through every move, LAILA! continues to prove she isn't just performing: she's architecting the sound of her generation.

Behind the pen, the mic, and the soundboard, LAILA! continues her next musical chapter with undeniable superstar momentum and the vibe of an even bigger world taking shape behind the scenes. With 'ANGEL,' she gives the culture one more irresistible reason to fall in love.

ABOUT LAILA!

Named to Rolling Stone's 2025 'Future of Music' list and crowned one of Billboard's 21 Under 21 stars two years running (2025 & 2026), Brooklyn-born singer, songwriter, and producer LAILA! is reshaping the blueprint of modern R&B and Pop. Her entirely self-produced debut album Gap Year! earned critical raves and landing spots on 'Best of the Year' lists from Pitchfork, Billboard, Complex, VIBE, and Teen Vogue. Breakout records like 'Like That!' and 'Not My Problem,' which dominated the top 5 of Billboard's TikTok Top 50 for six weeks and Hot R&B Songs at No. 25, have generated hundreds of millions of streams, while her dynamic live performances have taken her from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and the BET Awards to mainstages at Lollapalooza, Camp Flog Gnaw, SXSW, and her own sold-out headline tour. A true multi-hyphenate force, LAILA! stands at the frontlines of a new generation redefining authorship, sound, and global culture.

LAILA! co-wrote and lead-produced ANGEL, working on strings with Tyler Cole before bringing Teezo Touchdown into the recording. The accompanying video was filmed in St. Thomas. The release follows LAILA! earning a second consecutive spot on Billboard's 21 Under 21 list, building on her debut album Gap Year! and prior singles Like That! and Not My Problem.

Photo Credit: Dylan Dejong-Dougherty



Photo Credit: Dylan Dejong-Dougherty

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