Jordana Releases Orchestra Collaboration of 'We Get By'

Listen to the new version of the track, taped in front of a live studio audience at VCU’s Institute for Contemporary Art.
Jordana – the 24-year-old Maryland-raised, LA-based songwriter and Billboard-charting artist – released her vibrant new album Lively Premonition a few months ago via Grand Jury. She kicked off her headline tour in support of the record a couple of weeks ago, and now has shared a stunning orchestral performance of “We Get By.”
In collaboration with INTERSECTION, a taped live music series that pairs nationally touring artists with a Virginia-based ensemble, “We Get By” was taped in front of a live studio audience at VCU’s Institute for Contemporary Art in downtown Richmond, Virginia. Listen to it below.
02-05 Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
02-06 San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room @ House of Blues
02-07 Los Angeles, CA - The Echo
02-08 San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hil
02-11 Portland, OR - Holocene
02-12 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's
02-14 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
02-15 Denver, CO - Globe Hall
02-17 Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry
02-18 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
02-20 Toronto, ON - The Drake
02-22 New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
02-23 Boston, MA - The Sinclair
Though the concept of eras is exhaustingly omnipresent at the moment, Jordana has drawn definitive lines between her projects and musical phases over the past few years, releasing albums that have spanned lo-fi to pristine pop, craggy indie rock, hushed folk, and more. “I don’t think I’ll ever settle on a specific sound,” says Jordana. “I’m just a chameleon.” Every Jordana record promises the unexpected, and this one is no different, as it finds her entering new territory: yacht rock-ing through Laurel Canyon.
Made throughout 2023 with producer Emmett Kai, Lively Premonition focuses on crumbling relationships, a newfound sobriety, and rediscovering yourself over and over again. She does that with the influence of fellow New York-turned-LA greats, who also moved west to nurture their sound, like The Mamas & The Papas, Carole King, Donald Fagen and Walter Becker. It’s her LA record, alright.
Photo Credit: SPANG
Videos