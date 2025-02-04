Jordana Releases Orchestra Collaboration of 'We Get By'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jordana – the 24-year-old Maryland-raised, LA-based songwriter and Billboard-charting artist – released her vibrant new album Lively Premonition a few months ago via Grand Jury. She kicked off her headline tour in support of the record a couple of weeks ago, and now has shared a stunning orchestral performance of “We Get By.”

In collaboration with INTERSECTION, a taped live music series that pairs nationally touring artists with a Virginia-based ensemble, “We Get By” was taped in front of a live studio audience at VCU’s Institute for Contemporary Art in downtown Richmond, Virginia. Listen to it below.

Tour Dates

02-05 Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

02-06 San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room @ House of Blues

02-07 Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

02-08 San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hil

02-11 Portland, OR - Holocene

02-12 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's

02-14 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

02-15 Denver, CO - Globe Hall

02-17 Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry

02-18 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

02-20 Toronto, ON - The Drake

02-22 New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

02-23 Boston, MA - The Sinclair

Though the concept of eras is exhaustingly omnipresent at the moment, Jordana has drawn definitive lines between her projects and musical phases over the past few years, releasing albums that have spanned lo-fi to pristine pop, craggy indie rock, hushed folk, and more. “I don’t think I’ll ever settle on a specific sound,” says Jordana. “I’m just a chameleon.” Every Jordana record promises the unexpected, and this one is no different, as it finds her entering new territory: yacht rock-ing through Laurel Canyon.

Made throughout 2023 with producer Emmett Kai, Lively Premonition focuses on crumbling relationships, a newfound sobriety, and rediscovering yourself over and over again. She does that with the influence of fellow New York-turned-LA greats, who also moved west to nurture their sound, like The Mamas & The Papas, Carole King, Donald Fagen and Walter Becker. It’s her LA record, alright.

Photo Credit: SPANG

