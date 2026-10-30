Jordan Davis to Release New Track 'Steady Flame'

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ACM and CMA Award-winning Louisiana native Jordan Davis will release his new track, 'Steady Flame,' tomorrow, October 30, reuniting Davis with fellow songwriters Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins and Matt Jenkins. The four writers have collaborated on some of Davis' most powerful hits, including the CMA and NSAI award-winning Song of the Year 'Buy Dirt,' as well as 'Tucson Too Late,' both which landed at #1 on Country Radio.

The latest release brings the accomplished songwriting collaborators back together, building on a creative partnership that has helped shape some of Davis' most memorable music. Known for pairing relatable storytelling with compelling melodies, Davis continues to capture real-life moments through song, earning praise for 'his undeniable ability to take a set of lyrics and breathe life into the story' (Country Now).

'Steady Flame' offers another preview of new music from Davis, who has been working in the studio on his highly anticipated next project, expected in 2027. The project follows his latest album, Learn the Hard Way, which delivered three consecutive No. 1 singles. The track was also recently featured in Billboard's Makin' Tracks.

Over the past two years, Davis has continued to expand his international presence, reaching new milestones with sold-out shows across Australia, the United Kingdom and Europe, as well as an eight-week run at the top of UK radio with 'I Ain't Sayin'.' Recently named a finalist for the CMA's 2026 International Artist Achievement Award, Davis continues to connect with fans around the world, bringing his signature country sound to audiences well beyond the United States.

Since his breakout success with the 4× Platinum hit 'Singles You Up' from his Platinum-certified debut album, Home State, Davis has emerged as one of country music's leading contemporary voices, earning recognition from both the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association. His Platinum-certified sophomore album, Bluebird Days, produced four consecutive No. 1 country radio hits and earned him three Song of the Year awards. These included CMA and NSAI Song of the Year honors for the 6× Platinum-selling 'Buy Dirt' and an ACM Song of the Year win for 3X Platinum hit 'Next Thing You Know,' making Davis the first artist to win Song of the Year honors for two different songs from the same album. His latest album, Learn the Hard Way, delivered three consecutive No. 1 singles, including 'I Ain't Sayin',' 'Bar None' and 'Turn This Truck Around.' 'Steady Flame' marks the latest release of new music following his current single 'Mess' as well as earlier releases of 'What Do I Do If You Don't,' 'Like God Intended,' his chart-topping collaboration with Thomas Rhett, 'Ain't A Bad Life,' and his cover of James Bay's international hit 'Let It Go.'

Steady Flame

Written by: Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins and Matt Jenkins

Produced by: Paul DiGiovanni

Lyrics

I can see 'em through the front door

A pack of wolves are closing in

And they're running angry down the hill side

I hear 'em howling in the wind

And inside there's devils on the TV

With the same old lies they always say

So come wrap me in your love tonight

And help me keep them all at bay

Go and lock that door

Come calm this storm until the morning light

Baby be my steady flame

When my world a gets to spinning,

A little faster than I like

When the cold is closing in,

You're the one match that'll strike

When the looks of me get desperate,

Like a desert needing rain

When the ground beneath me's shaking,

Be my steady flame

When my river gets to rising,

You're my levy holding strong

You're a hand out in a riptide,

That holds on when you know I'm,

Just barely hanging on

Baby be my steady flame

When my world a gets to spinning,

A little faster than I like

When the cold is closing in,

You're the one match that'll strike

When the looks of me get desperate,

Like a desert needing rain

When the ground beneath me's shaking,

Be my steady flame

Be my

Be my steady flame

Go and lock that door

Come calm this storm until the morning light

Be my steady flame

When my world a gets to spinning,

A little faster than I like

And the cold is closing in,

You're the one match that'll strike

When the looks of me get desperate,

Like a desert needing rain

When the ground beneath me's shaking,

Be my steady flame

Be my

Be my steady flame

Be my

Be my steady flame

About Jordan Davis

Award-winning, multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Jordan Davis released his latest album, Learn the Hard Way, in 2025, earning critical praise and delivering three consecutive No. 1 singles: 'I Ain't Sayin',' 'Bar None' and 'Turn This Truck Around.' The album followed a string of career milestones, including an eight-week run at the top of the UK radio chart for 'I Ain't Sayin'.' Davis' previous album, Bluebird Days, produced four consecutive No. 1 country radio hits and earned three Song of the Year awards for the 6× Platinum-selling 'Buy Dirt' (CMA Awards 2022 and NSAI Awards 2023) and 'Next Thing You Know' (ACM Awards 2024). The achievement marked the first time an artist had won Song of the Year honors for two different songs from the same album. The Louisiana-born and -raised artist has also released chart-topping hits including 'What My World Spins Around,' 'Tucson Too Late,' 'Next Thing You Know' and 'Buy Dirt.' His Platinum-certified debut album, Home State, featured the 4× Platinum hit 'Singles You Up' and the 3× Platinum-selling songs 'Take It from Me' and 'Slow Dance in a Parking Lot.'

Davis has earned numerous award nominations, including CMA, ACM, CMT, American Music Award, Billboard Music Award and iHeartRadio Award nods. In 2019, he won Best New Country Artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and was named Billboard's Top New Country Artist of 2018. He has also been a two-time ACM New Male Artist of the Year nominee. Davis has appeared on Good Morning America, TODAY, Live with Kelly and Mark, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, CBS Mornings, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Kelly Clarkson Show and College GameDay, among others.

In 2026, Davis expanded his international reach with sold-out performances at venues including OVO Arena Wembley in London and Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. His Ain't Enough Road Tour visited the United Kingdom, Europe, New Zealand and Australia following its initial U.S. run in fall 2025, which included iconic venues such as Radio City Music Hall, the Greek Theatre and Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Davis continues to work on new music, with recent releases including 'What Do I Do If You Don't,' current radio single 'Mess' and his chart-topping collaboration with Thomas Rhett, 'Ain't A Bad Life.' For more information, visit www.jordandavisofficial.com.

About MCA

MCA, a division of Universal Music Group, represents a modern, artist-first approach to country music, building on the rich legacy of the Music Corporation of America. Under the leadership of Mike Harris (President & CEO) and Dave Cobb (Chief Creative Officer), MCA continues to shape the future of country music while honoring the traditions that have made the genre an integral part of American culture.

MCA includes the iconic labels MCA Nashville, Mercury Nashville, and Lucille Records. The label's diverse roster features some of country music's most influential artists, including 49 Winchester, Alan Jackson, Blake Proehl, Brad Paisley, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Carter Faith, Chris Stapleton, Dalton Davis, Darius Rucker, Eric Church, George Strait, Jacob Hackworth, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Josh Ross, Kassi Ashton, Keith Urban, Kenny Whitmire, Kinsley, Lamont Landers, Landon Smith, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Luke Grimes, Madden Metcalf, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Nate Bargatze, NEEDTOBREATHE, Parker McCollum, Reba, Sam Hunt, Sons of Habit, Tucker Wetmore, Tyler Hubbard, Vince Gill, and Wyatt McCubbin.

Photo Credit: Patrick Tracy









Photo Credit: Patrick Tracy

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