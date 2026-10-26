Greylan James Makes GRAND OLE OPRY Debut

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ACM Award-winning singer-songwriter Greylan James checked another item off his bucket list this past Saturday, Oct. 24 as he stepped into the circle for the first time to make his Grand Ole Opry debut. The Knoxville native performed his Top 15 and climbing single 'Water At A Wedding' and his 2023 debut track release 'Young Man,' dedicated to his late Papaw who gifted James his first guitar.

'My Papaw told me I couldn't say 'I made it' until I stood in that circle,' said James. 'I got to talk about him with the most famous hardwood in the world under my boots. I will never forget any second of my debut. God bless the Grand Ole Opry, and God bless country music.'

The Opry debut came just two weeks before James will embark on his first-ever headlining Wedding Season: The Tour with special guest Carson Wallace, which completely sold out its Knoxville hometown and Cleveland date during pre-sale, prompting a second date to be added in Knoxville. The high-demand tour is nearing sellouts in multiple other markets across the 12 cities across the country. Few tickets remain and can be purchased at greylanjames.com.

James' highly anticipated debut album Greylan James nears its release, due Nov. 13 via Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment. Across 13 original tracks – all co-written and 11 produced or co-produced by James – and a special Dolly Parton cover, James opens the door to the experiences that shaped him while showcasing the emotional honesty and natural storytelling that have become staples in his growing catalog. The cover art features his own dog, Knox, for an extra personal touch. The album's lead single, 'Water At A Wedding,' is Top 15 at Country radio, which Billboard claimed 'cement[ed] his gift for crafting songs that are both relatable and head-turning.'

Fans can catch James in stadiums next summer on Kenny Chesney's 2027 Original Vibe Room Tour. The tour serves as a full-circle moment for James, who grew up in the same hometown as Chesney – and even got haircuts from Chesney's mom as a kid. Inspired by the country mainstay from an early age, James would go on to earn several songwriting cuts from Chesney, including Top 5 single 'Happy Does.'

To keep up with James, visit GreylanJames.com and follow him on Instagram and TikTok.

About Greylan James

'One of Music City's top tunecrafters' (Billboard), Knoxville-raised breakout country artist and celebrated songwriter Greylan James is stepping into his own spotlight with the upcoming release of his self-titled debut album, Greylan James, due Nov. 13. After earning two No. 1 hits as a songwriter – Jordan Davis' 'Next Thing You Know' and Cole Swindell's 'Forever To Me' – amassing more than 1B streams across his songbook with cuts from superstars like Morgan Wallen, HARDY and Blake Shelton and earning an ACM Award win and CMA Award nomination for Song of the Year, James is now making his mark as an artist in his own right. His viral, soul-baring single 'Water At A Wedding' nears Top 15 at Country radio, showcasing the vulnerable storytelling and undeniable personality at the heart of his music, highlighting why SiriusXM dubbed him 'a superstar just beginning to hit his stride' with his 'impeccable songwriting and artistry.' He will embark on his first-ever headline tour, Wedding Season: The Tour, next month, beginning in West Virginia. Next year, James will join his longtime musical idol Kenny Chesney on the entirety of his stadium Original Vibe Room Tour, marking another major milestone in his evolution from hit songwriter to rising country star. For a full list of tour dates and more, visit GreylanJames.com.

Photo Credit: David Cohn











Photo Credit: David Cohn

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