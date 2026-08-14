Photos: Jordan Davis Releases New Single MESS

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Jordan Davis has released a new single, MESS, a song that examines the temptation to return to a relationship despite knowing how it will end. Davis wrote the track with Jacob Davis, Travis Wood and Paul DiGiovanni, who also produced the song. MESS follows the release of Davis' album LEARN THE HARD WAY, which included three consecutive No. 1 singles.





'Mess' dives headfirst into the reckless side of heartbreak, capturing the undeniable temptation of letting someone back in when you already know exactly how the story ends. The song finds Davis putting a fresh, candid spin on the aftermath of heartbreak, finally convincing himself he has moved on, only to discover that the person who hurt him still has the power to undo all the progress he has made. Equal parts vulnerable, playful and unapologetic, the song captures the kind of chemistry that makes good decisions feel nearly impossible. 'Mess' embraces the contradiction at the center of its story: knowing someone can wreck your peace and wanting them to do it anyway.

Davis' 2025 album, Learn The Hard Way, earned three consecutive No. 1 singles with 'I Ain't Sayin',' 'Bar None,' and 'Turn This Truck Around.' The album produced Davis' 11th career No. 1 country radio hit and an 8 week run at the top of UK radio with 'I Ain't Sayin'.'

Davis' previous album, Bluebird Days, produced four consecutive No. 1 singles and Song of the Year honors for both 6X Platinum-selling 'Buy Dirt' and nearly 4X Platinum-selling 'Next Thing You Know.' The achievement marked the first time an artist had won Song of the Year accolades for two separate songs from the same album.

Davis is currently on tour across the US through October. He also recently released 'Like God Intended' as well as his chart-topping collaboration with Thomas Rhett, 'Ain't A Bad Life,' and, by fan-demand, a cover of James Bay's international hit 'Let It Go,' available now. For additional information on Jordan Davis, including the latest on new music and tour dates, visit jordandavisofficial.com.

About Jordan Davis

Award-winning, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Jordan Davis released his latest album, Learn The Hard Way in 2025 and quickly earned critical praise as well as back-to-back-to-back #1s singles with 'I Ain't Sayin,'' 'Bar None' and 'Turn This Truck Around.' The album resulted in his 11th solo career chart-topping radio hit 'Turn This Truck Around' which followed 'Bar None' on the US charts and an 8 week run at the top of the UK radio chart for 'I Ain't Sayin''. His previous album, Bluebird Days, produced four consecutive #1's and three 'Song of the Year' awards for both the 6X Platinum-selling hit 'Buy Dirt,' (CMA Awards 2022, NSAI Awards 2023) and nearly 4X Platinum-selling 'Next Thing You Know' (ACM Awards 2024)—marking the first time an artist has ever won 'Song of the Year' accolades for two separate songs from the same album. Both penned by Davis, the Louisiana-born and raised star also released the chart-topping hit #1 singles 'What My World Spins Around,' 'Tucson Too Late,' 'Next Thing You Know' and 'Buy Dirt'. He has earned numerous award nominations, including CMA, ACM, CMT, American Music Award, Billboard Music Award and iHeart Award nods. His Platinum-Certified debut album Home State featured the 4X Platinum 'Singles You Up,' 3x Platinum-selling songs 'Take It From Me' and 'Slow Dance In A Parking Lot.' In 2019, Davis was awarded Best New Country Artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, in addition to being a 2X nominee for ACM New Male Artist of the Year, he was named Billboard's Top New Country Artist of 2018. He's appeared on Good Morning America, TODAY, Live With Kelly and Mark, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, CBS Mornings, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Kelly Clarkson Show, College GameDay, and more. Davis started 2026 internationally, selling out numerous dates across the UK, Europe, New Zealand and Australia following the initial Fall 2025 US run, where Davis hit iconic venues like Radio City Music Hall, The Greek Theatre and Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Currently at work writing and recording new music, Davis recently released 'Like God Intended,' 'Let It Go' and his chart-topping collaboration with Thomas Rhett, 'Ain't A Bad Life.'

MESS arrives as Davis continues an international headlining tour, having sold out dates including London's OVO Arena Wembley and stops across the UK, Europe, New Zealand and Australia. His prior album, BLUEBIRD DAYS, produced four consecutive No. 1 singles.

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