Jordan Davis Releases New Song 'What Do I Do If You Don't'

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Award-winning, multi-platinum singer-songwriter Jordan Davis has released his new song 'What Do I Do If You Don't,' available now via MCA. The Louisiana native continues to share new music with fans while writing and recording his next studio project, with 'What Do I Do If You Don't' marking the latest release in this next chapter of his music.

Written by Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis and Greylan James and produced by Paul DiGiovanni, 'What Do I Do If You Don't' taps into the uncertainty that comes with realizing life may look very different without the person you once imagined being there. With his signature conversational delivery and an instinct for turning everyday emotions into storytelling, Davis brings an intimate perspective to holding on, letting go and trying to figure out what comes next when the future you pictured with someone suddenly changes.

'What Do I Do If You Don't' is the latest preview of new music as Davis continues to work on his full-length studio project, anticipated for next year. He has previously shared 'Like God Intended,' his chart-topping collaboration with Thomas Rhett, 'Ain't A Bad Life,' and his cover of James Bay's international hit 'Let It Go.'

Davis' recently released radio single, 'Mess,' is currently climbing the country radio charts. Also co-written by Davis, 'Mess' explores the reckless side of heartbreak and the temptation of letting someone back into your life when you already know exactly how the story could end. 'Mess' follows Davis' latest album, Learn The Hard Way, which earned critical acclaim for 'unquestionably elevat(ing) Davis … to leading man status' (American Songwriter) and produced three consecutive No. 1 singles with 'I Ain't Sayin',' 'Bar None' and 'Turn This Truck Around.' The album produced Davis' 11th career No. 1 country radio hit and an eight-week run at the top of the UK radio chart with 'I Ain't Sayin'.'

Prior to Learn The Hard Way, Davis' breakthrough album Bluebird Days produced four consecutive No. 1 singles and Song of the Year honors for both 6X Platinum-selling 'Buy Dirt' and nearly 4X Platinum-selling 'Next Thing You Know.' The achievement marked the first time an artist had won Song of the Year accolades for two separate songs from the same album, in 'a moment where his songwriting and artistic depth not only match the scale of his success, but finally outpace it' (The Tennessean).

A proud Louisiana native and LSU graduate, Davis recently returned to Baton Rouge to attend ESPN's College GameDay surrounding LSU's first football game of the season, continuing his longtime connection to the university and his home state. Currently on tour on select dates through October, Davis earlier this year sold out a series of domestic and international dates including London's OVO Arena Wembley, as well as an international headlining run through the UK, Europe, New Zealand and Australia. As he continues touring, Davis is simultaneously writing and recording his next studio project and sharing new music with fans along the way — with 'What Do I Do If You Don't' now the latest release.

About Jordan Davis

Award-winning, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Jordan Davis released his latest album, Learn The Hard Way, in 2025 and quickly earned critical praise as well as back-to-back-to-back #1 singles with 'I Ain't Sayin',' 'Bar None' and 'Turn This Truck Around.' The album resulted in his 11th solo career chart-topping radio hit, 'Turn This Truck Around,' which followed 'Bar None' on the U.S. charts and an eight-week run at the top of the UK radio chart for 'I Ain't Sayin'.'

His previous album, Bluebird Days, produced four consecutive #1s and Song of the Year honors for both the 6X Platinum-selling hit 'Buy Dirt' (CMA Awards 2022, NSAI Awards 2023) and nearly 4X Platinum-selling 'Next Thing You Know' (ACM Awards 2024)—marking the first time an artist has ever won Song of the Year accolades for two separate songs from the same album. Both penned by Davis, the Louisiana-born and raised star also released the chart-topping #1 singles 'What My World Spins Around,' 'Tucson Too Late,' 'Next Thing You Know' and 'Buy Dirt.'

He has earned numerous award nominations, including CMA, ACM, CMT, American Music Award, Billboard Music Award and iHeart Award nods. His Platinum-Certified debut album Home State featured the 4X Platinum 'Singles You Up,' 3X Platinum-selling songs 'Take It From Me' and 'Slow Dance In A Parking Lot.' In 2019, Davis was awarded Best New Country Artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, was a 2X nominee for ACM New Male Artist of the Year and was named Billboard's Top New Country Artist of 2018.

Davis has appeared on Good Morning America, TODAY, Live With Kelly and Mark, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, CBS Mornings, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Kelly Clarkson Show, College GameDay, and more.

Davis started 2026 internationally, selling out numerous dates across the UK, Europe, New Zealand and Australia following the initial Fall 2025 U.S. run, where Davis hit iconic venues including Radio City Music Hall, The Greek Theatre and Red Rocks Amphitheatre and is currently on tour on select dates throughout the US. For additional information on Jordan Davis, including the latest on new music and tour dates, visit jordandavisofficial.com.

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